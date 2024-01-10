The first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup delivered on the drama on Tuesday when Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 5-3 in extra time. The crosstown rivals went back-and-forth in scoring at Riyadh's Al -Awwal Stadium, providing one entertaining moment after another for 120 minutes. It was the first time since April 1990 that both sides in the Madrid derby scored at least three goals, but that was not the only record that was set on a memorable night.
Here's a timeline of the wildest moments from the eight-goal thriller.
7' Atleti score first
Real Madrid came into the match as the favorites with a 19-match unbeaten run, but it was Atleti who scored first. Mario Hermoso scored a header off a corner just seven minutes in, giving them the lead. It was not long, though, before Real Madrid found an equalizer through Antonio Rudiger, who scored a header of his own in the 20th minute.
29' Mendy's slick finish gives Real Madrid the lead
Some splendid build-up play from Carlo Ancelotti's side led to Ferland Mendy's impressive quick touch in front of goal, which gave Real Madrid the lead for the first time in the match.
37' Griezmann makes history
Antoine Griezmann notched the equalizer in style, making it 2-2 before halftime. His strike from just outside of the box also ensured he would become Atleti's all-time leading goalscorer with his 174th goal for the club, surpassing Luis Aragones.
78' Rudiger's own goal costs Real Madrid
The tempo decreased for much of the second half, but ramped up as extra time neared. Rudiger managed the unique distinction of scoring in both goals late in the second half when the ball mistakenly hit his head. He nudged the ball forward into an empty net as Thibaut Courtois moved elsewhere, seemingly in an attempt to keep his side out of danger, but Rudiger's unintentional touch meant that Atleti would take a 3-2 lead.
85' Real Madrid equalize in pinball-style goal
Rudiger's own goal livened up the match and within a few minutes, Real Madrid had the equalizer that would send the match into extra time. Dani Carvajal's goal, though, did not come without a little bit of chaos. After his teammates made a dash down the left flank and sent the ball into the box, the ball went back and forth between Atleti and Real Madrid players three times in the penalty area. Carvajal's run towards an empty goal finally sealed the deal.
116' Atleti's own goal gives Real Madrid the lead
One own goal was not enough for this game, and so another one came as the end of extra time approached. This time it came from Stefan Savic after a splendid long ball accidentally came off his foot. His unintentional touch sent the ball up and over, and well out of goalkeeper Jan Oblak's reach, before landing skillfully in the top right corner.
120'+2 Diaz outpaces Oblak for the final goal
Oblak makes his way to Real Madrid's penalty box for a corner, which Atleti do little with. Brahim Diaz takes advantage of the opportunity and outruns the goalkeeper and then takes a strike from distance, which slowly but surely lands in an empty net to ensure his side would emerge victorious.
