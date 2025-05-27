Is it possible Cristiano Ronaldo could play in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup starting on June 14 in the United States, and potentially face his former club, Real Madrid. The 40-year-old star has hinted about his future with a social media message after scoring in the Al Nassr's 3-2 defeat to Al Fateh on Monday, the final day of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo wrote, "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Thanks to all," increasing doubts and uncertainties on his future at the club. Ronaldo has two offers on the table, according to French journalist Santi Aouna, one from his current club Al-Nassr and another one from Al-Hilal, the Saudi team playing in the Club World Cup starting on June 14, where they will face Real Madrid in the group stage, alongside CF Pachuca and FC Salzburg. Al-Hilal are also in talks to appoint a new coach after sacking Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus and they are currently in talks to appoint Inter manager Simone Inzaghi, offering him a $50 million deal for the next three years according to multiple reports.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has also hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo could play the FIFA Club World Cup speaking to iShowSpeed on his channel: "There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup... who knows, who knows."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 25 league goals this season and secured the top-scorer title, but his current team Al Nassr finished third in the standings, 13 points behind champions Al-Ittihad. Since joining the Saudi League in 2022, he's scored 93 goals in 105 games. In total, the Portuguese star scored 936 goals over his career and has reached 800 club career goals with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.