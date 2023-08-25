Happy Friday one and all! With Lionel Messi (potentially) in MLS action, a host of intriguing games in Spain and Italy and the small matter of the last gasps of the transfer window, this is shaping up to be a cracking weekend. And then there is the shocking news that Luis Rubiales has decided not to resign from his perch atop Spain's FA. I'm James Benge, here to bring you the latest from across the global game.

New to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter? Get yourself the best deal in soccer and subscribe now to ensure you receive updates three times a week.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Aug. 25

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Stuttgart, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Chelsea vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m. ➡️ USA

🇪🇸 La Liga: Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid, 3:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇺🇸 NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. San Diego Wave, 7 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Saturday, Aug. 26

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Premiership: Ross County vs. Rangers, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇮🇹 Serie A: AC Milan vs. Torino, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇫🇷 Ligue 1: PSG vs. Lens, 3 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🇧🇷 Brasileirão: Flamengo vs. Internacional, 5:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 MLS: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns, 5 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV+

Sunday, Aug. 27

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Newcastle United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ USA

🇪🇸 La Liga: Villarreal vs. Barcelona, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Juventus vs. Bologna, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns, 5 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line

Can Messi keep adding to his legend in MLS?

Getty Images

When Lionel Messi departed Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, many of us on the European side of the Atlantic might reasonably have thought that he was drifting out of sight and out of mind. His great rival Cristiano Ronaldo had also exited what is widely acknowledged to be the biggest stage in soccer. It was time for an era of new stars. And yet, I for one cannot take my eyes off events in Fort Lauderdale, seemingly every morning bringing yet more tales of brilliance the night before. Somehow the greatest of his generation is adding to his legend.

It might seem perverse to say that of a player who has won it all with Argentina, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but what is the critique so often unreasonably levelled at the greatest in this sport? Could they do it if it wasn't for all the superstars surrounding them? For once we're getting an answer to that. When Messi arrived Inter Miami were the laughing stock of MLS (that will happen if you will hire Phil Neville to manage you). Now they are Leagues Cup champions and Open Cup finalists. The idea that the 36 year old might lead the worst team in the league to the playoffs, perhaps even to the MLS Cup, has gone from weird fan fiction to an unlikely but plausible scenario. This is pure Roy of the Rovers stuff.

That is, of course, if Messi plays. Having played 120 minutes against FC Cincinnatti, he embarks on a regular season campaign that is gruelling at the best of times. In schedule terms at least, these are not the best of times at DRV Park. Their deep runs in the cup competitions led to the postponement of their game against Charlotte and they return to action with three league games in eight days, starting with Saturday's trip to New York to face the Red Bulls. Then there is the not insignificant matter of next month's qualifiers for Argentina ahead of a 2026 World Cup where Messi is said to want to defend his crown. As Chuck Booth notes, he is going to need a breather sooner or later:

Booth: "There's the reality that any player, whether they're 20 or 36, would need time off after playing as many minutes as Messi has. The same goes for Sergio Busquets and even center back Sergiy Kryvtsov who picked up a knock during the Open Cup final, although he did continue in the match. [Tata] Martino has the unenviable job of managing all of this while also leading Miami through three different competitions."

As Booth hints at there, the challenge for Inter Miami boss Martino is that the superstars who were acquired to surround Messi are similarly superannuated. Busquets and Jordi Alba have the look of players who have spent thousands of hours on the pitch, facilitating the greatness of the Argentine. That is because they have. If those miles on the clock are going to show anywhere it is in the cross-country slugfest that is MLS. They, and Messi, will need resting, but with 12 games to make up 14 points, it'll have to be done sparingly. The cup competitions were one thing, a chance for Messi to show what you already knew before he came to America, that he would be the best player in the league. If, however, the great man could even just send Inter Miami surging from bottom of the pile into the Eastern Conference's top nine, that would be an even more profound sign of his brilliance. As if it were needed...

Sponsored by Paramount+

Sponsored by Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Rubiales refuses to do the right thing

On Sunday, Spain capped off an outstanding tournament with an assertive, composed 1-0 win over England that saw them lift the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time. This should have been a moment of great triumph for a group of players who had been through an exceptionally trying period before the tournament, losing several players who felt unable to work under what they alleged was the toxic culture helmed by head coach Jorge Vilda. Then Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales did his best to spoil the celebrations, forcibly kissing Jennifer Hermoso as she went up to the podium.

After days of criticism from players, politicians and clubs it seemed inevitable that Rubiales would resign at the RFEF's extraordinary general meeting. Indeed that was the purpose of the meeting. The 46 year old had other ideas, channeling the Wolf of Wall Street in his insistence that he would not resign. Much like Jordan Belfort, he seems not to realize that he is the villain of this piece.

Rubiales' shocking speech saw him claim that his kiss with Hermoso was consensual. "It was a spontaneous kiss. Mutual, euphoric and consensual. That's the key. A consensual 'peck' is enough to get me out of here?" The player has said that is not the case. It should be noted that at this juncture that the RFEF reportedly put out a statement from Hermoso without her approval in a bid to quell the furore.

Into the mix came claims of a "social assassination," criticism of "fake feminism," and the suggestion that he himself had "done the best management in Spanish football," presumably because he happened to be in the general vicinity as Aitana Bonmati, Olga Carmona and the rest of the team outshone the rest of the world. To continue the troll job, Rubiales then offered a new four year contract to Vilda from the podium. The response to all this from those in the room? Thundering applause from men who may well stand to benefit from the president's continued presence in office and, as this video shows, a small number of women left looking very uncomfortable indeed.

Rubiales' refusal to go might not save him though. The condemnation from Spain and beyond was immediate, goalkeeper David de Gea offering a pithy summation with a tweet saying, "my ears are bleeding." Of greater political significance might be the response of second deputy prime minister Yolanda Diaz, who said on social media. "What we have seen today at the federation's assembly is unacceptable. The government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for machista actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in the position."

🔗 Monaco are closing in on the signing of USMNT striker Folarin Balogun. On Wednesday I reported that talks with Arsenal had moved on to the structure of payments, they've now gone even further and, barring late drama, the Ligue 1 side are set to sign a much coveted forward.

🔗 Manchester City have signed highly rated young winger Jeremy Doku. He dribbles. A lot.

🔗 Sandra Herrera takes a look at NWSL play off contenders Orlando Pride, and their breakthrough rookie Messiah Bright.

🔗 CBS Sports Golazo Network has a new show! Find out more about Kickin' It with Kate Abdo and three USMNT greats right here.

🔗 Mohamed Salah is wanted by Al-Ittihad this summer. Tough, say Liverpool, who aren't going to sell their star forward.

🔗 The draws for the Champions League and other UEFA competitions are next week. Here are the teams who are already in the pots.

🔗 Karl Porter's slow motion celebration is the funniest thing you'll see this week.

🔗 As the European season kicks off get 50% off an annual subscription of Paramount+, deal ends 9/20. Annual Plan Only. T&Cs Apply.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

All times U.S./Eastern. SportsLine has you covered with all the info you need.