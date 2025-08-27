As Inter Miami prepare for the Leagues Cup semifinals, where they'll host in-state rivals Orlando City SC on Wednesday, all eyes are on if Lionel Messi will feature in the match. He missed out on their thrilling victory over Tigres in the quarterfinals after aggravating a muscular injury in a 45-minute cameo against the Los Angeles Galaxy in mid-August. That was after he already missed two matches, including a heavy loss to this same Orlando City squad.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC, odds

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 27 | Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Aug. 27 | : 6:30 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live stream: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -120; Draw +300; Orlando City +260

With 20 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, Messi is marching toward another Most Valuable Player award in league play, but the Herons need him if they're going to win this tournament for the second time. When Messi joined the Herons in 2023, it was his presence that helped push them to the first trophy in club history, and he's close to being able to do that again.

Back in training with Miami, the expectation is for Messi to feature in the match, but it's unknown if he'll be fit to start the match versus coming off the bench. When Miami last played Orlando City SC, Messi wasn't available and the Herons lost 4-1. They've failed to win four of the five MLS games that they've played without Messi, but in Leagues Cup, the Herons won both matches that Messi didn't play in.

For this semifinal, Javier Mascherano won't be available to coach after picking up a red card before halftime while facing Tigres. Don't rule out him directing the match from the stands or giving his assistant coach a call to deliver instructions, but after visibly being seen doing that in the last match, the referees may not allow it from the first whistle this time.

After adding Rodrigo De Paul this summer, pressure is on the Herons to win multiple trophies this season. With so many players who have been in big moments in global soccer, it'll be hard for the season to be a success if they fail to defeat Orlando City SC. When the regular head coach isn't on the sidelines to help everyone keep a cool head, that's when things can spiral if the Lions are able to grab a quick goal. This is a rivalry match that has produced memorable moments in the past and Wednesday will be the latest installment.