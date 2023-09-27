Happy U.S. Open Cup final day! I'm Pardeep Cattry with everything you need to know as Inter Miami and Lionel Messi chase another trophy.

⚽ The Forward Line

🏆 Will Messi play?

Getty Images

Inter Miami have a shot to win their second trophy in as many months tonight when they compete in the U.S. Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo, but relying on Lionel Messi's services might not be a sure thing.

After a hot start to life in Miami that included winning the Leagues Cup last month, Messi has been in and out of the team battling fatigue. He came off in the 37th minute a week ago in the team's win over Toronto FC and skipped their weekend match at Orlando City all together, in part to rest with tonight's match in mind. Miami head coach Tata Martino admitted yesterday that Messi might not be 100% for the match, and did not participate in training during the portion that was open to the media. As Chuck Booth reports, though, playing him might be worth the risk.

Booth: "Speaking ahead of Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup final, the Miami manager said that Messi is, in effect, a gametime decision. 'We are going to wait on Leo until the last moment.'

Messi might not be at his best tonight, but as Alexis Guerrero argues on Morning Footy, a little bit of Messi is better than no Messi at all for Miami.

Guerrero: "He has to play and regardless of what you think, it's a final. Even if he can only give you 30, if he can only give you 40, 45, a half, at his peak, that's better than anyone else on that pitch. He's the greatest of all time. He's gotta play -- and he's home. This is huge. Imagine walking out of this season, having gotten here halfway through it, and walking out with, so far, two trophies. That'd be huge."

In that case, the question is not just if Messi plays -- it's also about when he plays, and how long he sees the pitch.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

❓ How will Miami line up?

Getty Images

If Messi does not play the full match, Martino and his coaching staff will have to decide who takes to the pitch in his absence. They have struggled in Messi's absence going forward, including in their 1-1 draw in Orlando on Sunday, but Martino is expected to offer Facundo Farias the chance to be the main man up top if Messi is not around to occupy his obvious role.

Booth: "If Messi can't feature, all eyes will be on 21-year-old Facundo Farias. The Argentine attacking midfielder has registered three goals and one assist during his time with the Herons and is a player who can help fill the creative void without Messi."

Miami could also be without Jordi Alba, who has been following the same path as Messi over the last week. He came off early against Toronto, skipped Orlando, and did not take part in the early part of yesterday's training session, and seems less likely to play than Messi does. Noah Allen is likely the next man up in his position.

Booth: "Noah Allen is a left back with plenty of experience but he forces the Herons to attack differently than Alba who takes up spaces more akin to a winger, which could give Houston space to play into."

