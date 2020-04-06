William Hill bettor turns $14 parlay wager into $20,000 payout

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading throughout the world, many professional sports have been forced to put their seasons on hold or cancel events. With that in mind, the gambling industry has been affected by there not being quite as many sports to bet on.

However, fans still have some options in terms of sports that are still taking place overseas. On Sunday, a William Hill bettor in New Jersey was able to win $20,276.01 on a six-leg soccer parlay. To make the wager even more impressive, the bettor only wagered $14 on the parlay.

W⚽W!!!!!



Congratulations to the @WilliamHillNJ bettor who turned a $14 parlay wager on six of Sunday's soccer matches into $20,276.01! #WHWinners pic.twitter.com/2sf3aLaH57 — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) April 6, 2020

Five of the six bets were placed on teams that were underdogs in their specific matchup. The Smolevichi/Vitebsk matchup was the only one in which the New Jersey bettor didn't place a wager on the favorite. That specific one was put down on the money line in live fashion, which means the bettor placed the bet after the game had already started.

It's truly remarkable that a simple $14 wager ended up turning into $20,276.01 when it was all said and done.

Considering that the majority of sports are on hiatus for the foreseeable future, it's definitely tough for bettors to find sports that they can place wagers on. Oftentimes, it may not be a sport that the fan knows a lot about, but it certainly paid off in this scenario.