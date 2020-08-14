Willian signed a three-year contract with cross-town rival Arsenal, the Gunners officially announced on Friday. The Brazilian is signed with the club through the summer of 2023.

The 32-year-old has played in over 600 matches in his career, from his early days at Corinthians in Brazil, six years at Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, a short spell at Anzhi Makhachkala in Russia and then Chelsea. In seven seasons with the Blues, we won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Europa League. He finished his Chelsea career with 339 appearances, 63 goals and 56 assists.

"I believe he's a player that can really make a difference for us," Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said in a release. "We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions [and] he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions. He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs. I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come."



Willian will wear the No. 12 shirt for the Gunners.

It's going to be interesting exactly where he fits in for this side. He primarily plays right winger, but he can also play on the left or as an attacking midfielder. Record-signing Nicolas Pepe is also a right winger, and his first season with the Gunners wasn't too great with eight goals in 42 appearances. Whether Willian takes over at right winger remains to be seen, but there is also the potential to put him behind a front three of Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, though that may be too offensive for Arteta's.

Regardless, he's still a top player with plenty to offer and absolutely clinical on set pieces.

Arsenal will play in Europa League next season thanks to winning the FA Cup where they earned direction qualification. The Gunners won the final at the beginning of the month against Willian's Chelsea, though he did not play due to injury.