Winners, losers of Champions League draw: Manchester clubs thrilled, Spurs unlucky
Consider Manchester United and Manchester City lucky. Chelsea and Tottenham? Not so much
The 2017-18 Champions League draw was a blessing for some clubs and a nightmare for others. Let's break down the winners and the losers of the draw:
Winners
Manchester United: Grouped with Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow, it's difficult to envision a better draw for Jose Mourinho's men. With a hot start to the season and having just brought back Zlatan Ibrahimovic, this is as manageable of a group as any. While Benfica always has talent and a trip to Moscow could be tricky, United should cruise into the group stage.
Liverpool: In Pot 3, it could have been much worse for the Reds. They could have gotten Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund or maybe Juventus and Barcelona. Instead, they get the worst domestic champion in Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Maribor. It will still be a tricky group to get out of, but Liverpool has more than enough talent to advance and should be able to count of six points against a team the likes of Maribor. Jurgen Klopp is a happy man right now.
Manchester City: With so much talent, the Citizens could have made their way out of a really challenging group. But getting Shakhtar Donestk and Feyenoord is a huge break. Napoli was probably the strongest Pot 3 team and can make a deep run in the cup, but City should feel more than confident, if it can get its defensive woes fixed.
Losers
Chelsea: Ouch. The Blues got Atletico Madrid and Roma, along with Qarabag. In Atleti and the Italians you've got two of the most challenging teams in Europe to go against, with high pressure and an ability to just wear you down. Chelsea has enough to move on, but it wouldn't be surprising to see this team exit the group stage.
Celtic: Congrats on winning your playoff, Celtic. But, the train stops here. In Group B with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Anderlecht, there's no way at all this team makes it to the round of 16. Thanks for coming.
Tottenham: Poor Spurs. After a good group last year, the team is now drawn with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. That's four matches against two top contenders in the cup. How in the world are they expected to get through, especially with the team is playing poorly at home at Wembley? They are going to have to get at least seven points in the fourth matches against Real and Dortmund to have a chance. I don't see that happening.
