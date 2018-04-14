Wolverhampton finds out it's heading to Premier League, and here's what to expect

The pack is back. Wolverhampton is slated to return to the Premier League in the fall after cementing a promotion spot on Saturday in the Championship. Wolves are in first place in the table and with Saturday's results in the league, they are mathematically guaranteed to finish in the top two and be promoted.

It's a fantastic turnaround for the club, which was in the Premier League from 2009-12 but went down to the Championship and was even relegated to League One in 2013-14. But they won League One, then had a few middling seasons in the Championship before turning it around this season big time.

Here's the moment the players found out they'd be in the Premier League next season.

But can they stay up in the top flight? Here's what to know about the Wolves.

The roster

This is a nice little roster for the club, as it has dominated the Championship, winning 28 of its 42 matches. As of Saturday, the team had 92 points and a nine-point lead over second place. The star of the team is Ruben Neves, the team's record signing from Porto. He's a super-talented midfielder with the potential to be a star in the league. Now, he'll be receiving interest from other Premier League clubs, but Wolves will do what they can to keep them. After all, who wouldn't want to keep a player that can do this?

But there are other strong players as well. Forward Ivan Cavaleiro has potential, Rafa Mir is a young and exciting striker and Helder Costa has shone promise.

The coach

He's got one of the coolest names in coaching : Nuno Espirito Santo. The former Valencia and Porto boss can have some friction with his players but he is passionate and dedicated, and can get the best out of some of the least talented players. He also may be in high demand after this season for the turnaround he's had at Wolves in just one season.

The Portuguese flair

Nuno is Portuguese, and you can tell how he loves his fellow countrymen. Wolves' roster has seven Portuguese players, most of which play a big role in the squad. And don't expect that to stop.

Keep an eye on these guys in the transfer market. Can they give Renato Sanches a way out of Bayern Munich? Could he lure Eder, Andre Gomes or Nani to the Premier League for a season or two? The Portuguese revolution at the club has paid off big time, now it's time to sustain the momentum by staying in the Premier League for years to come.

Bottom line, if they can keep Neves and add a bit more quality in the final third, they have what it takes to finish comfortably above the relegation zone.