The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Arsenal 11-1-1; Wolverhampton 2-8-4

What to Know

Wolverhampton lost both of their matches to Arsenal last season on scores of 0-1 and 1-2, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux Stadium. Arsenal will be strutting in after a win while Wolves will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was all tied up 2-2 at halftime, but Wolverhampton was not quite Brighton & Hove Albion's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Wolverhampton fell a goal shy of Brighton, losing 3-2.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Arsenal and Chelsea on Sunday, but Arsenal stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.

Wolverhampton's defeat took them down to 2-8-4 while Arsenal's victory pulled them up to 11-1-1. We'll see if Wolves can steal Arsenal's luck or if Arsenal records another victory instead.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal

Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Wolves +525; Draw +300; Arsenal -185

Series History

Wolverhampton and Arsenal both have three wins in their last eight games.