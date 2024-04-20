It has been a week to forget for Arsenal after falling out of the Champions League and also losing ground to Manchester City in the Premier League title race, but having a short memory is important as they're only two points off of City's pace for the league lead. It may feel inevitable that City will win now, but if Arsenal continue to drop points, they'll see the league slip away sooner as opposed to continuing to keep pressure on City.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, April 20 | Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, April 20 | : 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Molineaux Stadium -- Wolverhampton, West Midlands

: Molineaux Stadium -- Wolverhampton, West Midlands TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Wolverhampton +900; Draw +400; Arsenal -320

Storylines

Wolverhampton: In Hwang hee-Chan and Mathus Cunha, Wolves can create danger for defenses but the club is in a weird place at this stage of this season. Safe from relegation, the only thing that Gary O'Neil's side has to play for is a midtable finish, but beating Arsenal is always a confidence-building result for a squad.

Team: With only one goal in his last five league matches, Bukayo Saka has cooled off at a critical time and Mikel Arteta will need more from him to win a tough away match. Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz have offered a lot to the attack, but everyone on Arsenal looks to him to put the ball in the back of the net. While the defense has been strong this season, they can be hung out to dry on the counter if goals dry up.

Prediction

Wolves will get a goal but Arsenal will end their spiral with a bounce back victory. Pick: Wolverhampton 1, Arsenal 3