Wolverhampton vs. Burnley: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton (home) vs. Burnley (away)

Current Records: Wolverhampton 0-0-2; Burnley 1-1-0

What to Know

Wolverhampton will look to get a leg up on Burnley in their first matchup against each other this year. Wolverhampton has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Burnley at Molineux at 11:30 a.m. ET this coming Sunday. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wolverhampton winning the first 1-0 at home and Burnley taking the second 2-0.

On Monday, Wolverhampton met with Manchester United in Matchweek 2, and neither club could gain the upper hand. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Burnley faced Arsenal for the first time this season and failed to start things off on the right foot. Burnley fell a goal short of Arsenal, losing 1-2. If Burnley was hoping to take revenge for the 1-3 loss against Arsenal the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

After their draw, Wolverhampton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Burnley is willing to oblige them.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. Burnley

Wolverhampton vs. Burnley When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Molineux

Molineux TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wolverhampton and Burnley both have one win in their last two games.