Wolverhampton vs. Burnley: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's Premier League game
Wolverhampton will look to get a leg up on Burnley in their first matchup against each other this year. Wolverhampton has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Burnley at Molineux at 11:30 a.m. ET this coming Sunday. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wolverhampton winning the first 1-0 at home and Burnley taking the second 2-0.
On Monday, Wolverhampton met with Manchester United in Matchweek 2, and neither club could gain the upper hand. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Burnley faced Arsenal for the first time this season and failed to start things off on the right foot. Burnley fell a goal short of Arsenal, losing 1-2. If Burnley was hoping to take revenge for the 1-3 loss against Arsenal the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
After their draw, Wolverhampton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Burnley is willing to oblige them.
