The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Chelsea @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Chelsea 10-9-10; Wolverhampton 7-7-15

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Molineux Stadium

TV: USA Network

USA Network Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)



Chelsea have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will challenge Wolverhampton at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux Stadium. If the matchup is anything like their high-scoring 3-0 victory last October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The matchup on Tuesday went to the defense, as neither team scored a goal. Chelsea and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Chelsea, who haven't won a game since March 18th.

Meanwhile, possessing the ball for 65% of the match still wasn't enough for Wolverhampton to win on Saturday. They played to a draw too, finishing 1-1 against Nottingham Forest. Wolverhampton is lucky to have escaped with a draw given they put far fewer shot on goal (1 vs 7).

The draws set Chelsea's record at 10-9-10 and Wolverhampton's at 7-7-15. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

Chelsea are a solid favorite against Wolverhampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -102 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

