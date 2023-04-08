Frank Lampard has returned as a caretaker manager for Chelsea, the fourth man who will patrol the sideline this season for the London squad this season, as they head to face a desperate Wolverhampton Wanderers side. Having three managers (plus Bruno taking charge as an interim man on the sideline for one match) in a season is a feat usually reserved for teams in the relegation zone but having fallen to 11th in the Premier League under Graham Potter, it feels like Chelsea are in the relegation zone, at least for them, given that they're almost as close to the bottom four (12 points) as they are to the top four (11 points). Winless in their last three matches, Lampard will need to find a way to jolt the blues to victory and inspire confidence before a Champions League tie against an in form Real Madrid.

Wolves have struggled as well and while they have scored a goal in each of their last four matches, the defense has been especially disappointing allowing Leeds United to score four last week. The team is one point out of the relegation zone but Julen Lopetegui has a lot of work to do if Wolves are going to avoid the drop on their current form.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Apr. 8 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Apr. 8 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Molineux Stadium -- Wolverhampton, West Midlands

: Molineux Stadium -- Wolverhampton, West Midlands TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Wolves +320; Draw +240; Chelsea -111 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Wolverhampton: Conceding 1.36 goals per match at home, this is unfamiliar territory for a Wolves side that is normally defensively stout. Hwang Hee-Chan will return for the match, helping improve the attack but when Chelsea have also been good at keeping goals out of their net, Wolves will have to take advantage of set plays to make their mark. It's something that can be done, but when the Blues can rack up shots with ease, if Sa misses one or the team concedes a penalty, that could be it for the match with margins being so thin.

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Chelsea: If anyone can lead Chelsea into a new manager bounce, it's Lampard, but unfortunately, he won't have home support behind him in the match. He will have close to a full squad though, as only Armando Broja, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss the clash but all eyes will be on how he gets his forwards finishing. Defense was the problem during Lampard's last spell in charge so if he can find a balance between extremes on Saturday, Chelsea will be on track for a comprehensive victory.

Prediction

Chelsea will get on the board early and often against Wolves giving the team hope ahead of Real Madrid but only time will tell if it's a false hope or not. Pick: Wolves 0, Chelsea 3