Wolverhampton Wanderers attempt to earn a split of the season series when they host Crystal Palace on Tuesday in a 2022-23 English Premier League match. Wolves (9-7-16) opened the scoring in the first meeting between the sides on Oct. 18 but went on to suffer a 2-1 road loss. The club dropped a 2-1 decision to Leicester City in similar fashion on Saturday, ending its three-game unbeaten streak. Crystal Palace (9-10-13) have gone four straight contests without a defeat as they settled for a 0-0 draw against Everton over the weekend after posting three consecutive wins.

Kickoff at Molineux Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Wolverhampton are the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) in the latest Wolves vs. Crystal Palace odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Crystal Palace are +210 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +195 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Crystal Palace vs. Wolves picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, he has been red-hot, going 93-71-4 for a profit of $2,687 for $100 bettors. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Wolves vs. Crystal Palace from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Crystal Palace vs. Wolves:

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace money line: Wolves +150, Eagles +210, Draw +195

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace over/under: 2.5 goals

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace spread: Wolves -0.5 (+145)

WLV: Wolves have scored more than two goals just once in 32 Premier League matches this season

CP: The Eagles have won their last four meetings with Wolves

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Wolves

Wolves will be looking to get back to the defensive form they had prior to Saturday's loss. The club began the month with a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest and followed that performance by posting back-to-back clean sheets in victories over Chelsea and Brentford. Wolves have won five of their last seven home contests, outscoring their opponents 8-0 in the triumphs.

Daniel Podence leads Wolves offensively with a career-high six goals in 29 games. The 27-year-old Portuguese winger has converted just once over his last 10 matches but is capable of scoring in bursts as he netted three goals in his previous four contests. Countryman Ruben Neves is second on the team with five goals, while Spanish winger Adama Traore is one of three players with a pair of goals and produced the Wolves' only goal in the loss to Crystal Palace earlier this season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles have allowed a total of two goals during their four-game unbeaten streak and have posted back-to-back clean sheets. The club has won each of its last two road matches after enduring five losses and a draw over its previous six. Midfielder Eberechi Eze has been hot of late, recording three goals in two contests prior to Saturday's scoreless draw.

The 24-year-old Eze ended a six-game drought in Crystal Palace's 5-1 victory against Leeds on Apr. 9 and provided all the offense in the team's 2-0 triumph over Southampton six days later. Eze also converted for the Eagles in their win versus Wolves earlier this season. Midfielder Michael Olise has been one of the top playmakers in the EPL this campaign, ranking fourth in the league with eight assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Wolves vs. Crystal Palace picks

Eimer has broken down the Premier league match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has locked in a pair of confident best bets while offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his Premier League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Wolves vs. Crystal Palace on Tuesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Crystal Palace vs. Wolves have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is 93-71 since the end of the World Cup, and find out.