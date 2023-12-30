The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Everton 8-2-9, Wolverhampton 7-4-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Molineux Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Wolverhampton will finish 2023 at home by hosting Everton at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux Stadium. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Wolverhampton will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Wolverhampton scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They put the hurt on Brentford with a sharp 4-1 win. That looming 4-1 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Wolverhampton yet this season.

Meanwhile, Everton can only go 1-1 at best against Man City this season after their first game on Wednesday. They will be looking for a result a little better than the 3-1 defeat they were dealt on Wednesday when they meet later in the season. They have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The win makes it two in a row for Wolverhampton and bumps their season record up to 7-4-8. As for Everton, their defeat was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 8-2-9.

Wolverhampton came out on top in a nail-biter against Everton when the teams last played back in August, sneaking past 1-0. Does Wolverhampton have another victory up their sleeve, or will Everton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Wolverhampton is a slight favorite against Everton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +160 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Wolverhampton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Everton.