untitled-design-2023-03-17t200001-260.png
Getty Images

The Premier League is back in action Saturday.

Who's Playing

  • Leeds United @ Wolverhampton
  • Current Records: Leeds United 5-8-13; Wolverhampton 7-6-14

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET
  • Where: Molineux Stadium
  • TV: Peacock

What to Know

Leeds United will head out on the road to face off against Wolverhampton at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux Stadium. Since Leeds United's past four matches have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion finished up on equal footing with a 2-2 draw.

Wolverhampton didn't have quite enough to beat Newcastle United on Sunday and fell 2-1.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Saturday.

Odds

Wolverhampton are the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +126 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

