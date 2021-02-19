Leeds are out to continue their remarkable season on Friday as they travel to Monlineux Stadium to take on Wolverhampton. The Wolves have struggled this year an currently sit in 12th place, two points behind Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side, though Leeds have a match in hand. Both teams are securely above the relegation zone and are at least eyeing the Europan spots, the last of which is currently occupied by Everton on 37 points, five points ahead of Leeds, and seven points ahead of Wolves.

Leeds United have a creaky defense that allows 1.83 goals per match but make up for it with an attack that ranks fifth in the league with 1.74 goals per match. Wolverhampton should still be riding high after a win, and have taken seven points from their last three matches, while Leeds have lost two of their last three. Leeds came up short against Arsenal on Sunday, falling 4-2. Wolves dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Southampton 2-1.

Leeds United is now 10-11-2 while Wolverhampton sits at 8-10-6. Wolverhampton is 1-4-2 after wins this year, and Leeds United is 6-3-1 after losses.

Series History

Wolverhampton won the only match these two teams have played in the last four years.

Oct 19, 2020 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Leeds United 0

Prediction

Leeds attack proves too much for Wolves defense as their unique brand of all out soccer overcomes a staunch defense. Pick: Wolverhampton 1, Leeds 3

