Wolverhampton vs. Leicester City: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Leicester City 15-6-4; Wolverhampton 8-6-11

What to Know

Wolverhampton managed to walk away from the road leg against Leicester City with a draw. Wolves will take on Leicester at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Molineux after a week off. Since Wolverhampton's past ten matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Two weeks ago, Wolverhampton and Manchester United tied 0-0, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Leicester and Chelsea ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

The ties rounded out Wolverhampton's record to 8-6-11 and Leicester's to 15-6-4. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. Leicester City

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester City When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Molineux

Molineux TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wolverhampton and Leicester City both have one win in their last three games.