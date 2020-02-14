Wolverhampton vs. Leicester City: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Leicester City soccer game
Who's Playing
Leicester City @ Wolverhampton
Current Records: Leicester City 15-6-4; Wolverhampton 8-6-11
What to Know
Wolverhampton managed to walk away from the road leg against Leicester City with a draw. Wolves will take on Leicester at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Molineux after a week off. Since Wolverhampton's past ten matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Two weeks ago, Wolverhampton and Manchester United tied 0-0, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, Leicester and Chelsea ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.
The ties rounded out Wolverhampton's record to 8-6-11 and Leicester's to 15-6-4. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.
How To Watch
- Who: Wolverhampton vs. Leicester City
- When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Molineux
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wolverhampton and Leicester City both have one win in their last three games.
- Aug 11, 2019 - Wolverhampton 0 vs. Leicester City 0
- Jan 19, 2019 - Wolverhampton 4 vs. Leicester City 3
- Aug 18, 2018 - Leicester City 2 vs. Wolverhampton 0
