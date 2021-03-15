Liverpool look to stop their recent Premier League slide as they head to Molineux Stadium to take on Wolves. While Jurgen Klopp's men are coming an impressive Champions League performance to advance to the quarterfinals, their Premier League form has been desire and they've slipped to eight place over recent weeks. They'll look to halt the slide and attempt to climb back into the battle for European places on Monday

How To Watch

Date: Monday, March 15

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Where: Molineux Stadium

TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds: Wolves +450. Draw +275, Liverpool -150 (via William Hill sportsbook)

What to Know

Liverpool's recent form has been absolutely dire. The team has lost six out of seven matches, with their only victory coming against last place Sheffield United. The losing run has included coming up short against crosstown rivals Everton, and top of the table foes Manchester City as well as relegation battling Fulham. Liverpool have been equal opportunity losers recently.

Not that Wolves are in particularly rich form either. Although their list three matches have all been away form home, Wolves still managed only a disappointing two points from them. The side currently sits 13th in the table comfortably above the relegation battle but in no danger of challenging for the European places either.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, with Wolves drawing against Aston Villa and Liverpool losing to Fulham, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture, though it's certainly Liverpool with more on the line.

Series History

Liverpool have won all of the meetings they've played against Wolverhampton in the last four years.

Dec 06, 2020 - Liverpool 4 vs. Wolverhampton 0

Jan 23, 2020 - Liverpool 2 vs. Wolverhampton 1

Dec 29, 2019 - Liverpool 1 vs. Wolverhampton 0

May 12, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Wolverhampton 0

Dec 21, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Wolverhampton 0

Prediction

Liverpool finally start to get things back on track with a much needed victory as Wolves mediocre season continues. Pick: Wolves, 0, Liverpool 1