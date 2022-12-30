After winning their first game after the World Cup break against Nottingham Forrest at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag's team is immediately back in action and will play against Wolverhampton on Saturday. Wolves are coming from an important last-minute away win against Everton (2-1) that marked the first victory for new coach Julen Lopetegui, who took over during the break and started off with a positive in his new experience. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Dec. 31 | Time : 7:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 31 | : 7:30 a.m. ET Location : Molineux Stadium -- Wolverhampton

: Molineux Stadium -- Wolverhampton TV: USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

USA Network | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Wolves +300; Draw +255; Man United -112 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

Lopetegui started off his new job at Wolverhampton with a crucial win against Everton that put the Wolves in a better position in their battle to avoid relegation. They're currently 18th, one point behind Everton. The Spanish coach needs to score more points in the coming games to secure their position in the Premier League's table before it is too late.

Manchester United's win against Nottingham Forest put the Red Devils only one point behind Tottenham in the top-four battle. Ten Hag's team showed some quality in their first match after the break and it seems that the team reacted quite well after the unexpected departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the middle of the season.

After Ronaldo's exit, it's likely that Manchester United will try to intervene and sign another striker, but it will also depend on the opportunities. For instance, Liverpool beat out Man United and other European clubs and signed former PSV striker Cody Gakpo, one of the best players of the 2022 World Cup. The Red Devils will have to look elsewhere to find Ronaldo's replacement.

Marcus Rashford was once again one of the best players against Nottingham Forest and United will be in talks to extend his deal that is expiring in the summer of 2024, according to CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. Ten Hag considers him one of the crucial players in his project that started last summer.

Prediction

Despite a good start for Lopetegui at Wolves, this match should be much more difficult and Manchester United are favorites to win. Pick: Man United 2, Wolves 1