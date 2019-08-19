Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Monday

Wolverhampton will look to get a leg up on Manchester United in their first matchup against each other this season. Wolverhampton will be playing in front of their home fans against Manchester United at 3 p.m. ET next week at Molineux.

On Sunday, Wolverhampton took on Leicester City for the first time this year, but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They finished up their contest with a 0-0 tie.

Meanwhile, Manchester United got themselves on the board against Chelsea, but Chelsea never followed suit. Manchester United took their match against Chelsea by a conclusive 4-0 score.

Wolverhampton and Manchester United tied 1-1 in their first match last year, but Wolverhampton got the W in their second match 2-1 . Manchester United are out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.