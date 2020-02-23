Wolverhampton vs. Norwich City: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

Who's Playing

Norwich City @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Norwich City 4-16-6; Wolverhampton 8-6-12

What to Know

Wolverhampton took care of business against Norwich City on the road and will be looking to do the same thing back at Molineux. Wolverhampton's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Norwich at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Wolverhampton has kept their last 11 contests to within one goal, so the Canaries should be prepared for a fight.

Last week, Wolverhampton and Leicester City ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Speaking of close games: Norwich lost 1-0 to Liverpool.

The last time the two teams met in last December, Wolverhampton won by a goal, slipping past Norwich 2-1. Will Wolverhampton repeat their success, or does Norwich have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. Norwich City

Wolverhampton vs. Norwich City When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Molineux

Molineux TV: CNBC

CNBC Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wolverhampton won the only match these two teams have played in the last three years.