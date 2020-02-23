Wolverhampton vs. Norwich City: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time
How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Norwich City soccer game
Who's Playing
Norwich City @ Wolverhampton
Current Records: Norwich City 4-16-6; Wolverhampton 8-6-12
What to Know
Wolverhampton took care of business against Norwich City on the road and will be looking to do the same thing back at Molineux. Wolverhampton's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Norwich at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Wolverhampton has kept their last 11 contests to within one goal, so the Canaries should be prepared for a fight.
Last week, Wolverhampton and Leicester City ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Speaking of close games: Norwich lost 1-0 to Liverpool.
The last time the two teams met in last December, Wolverhampton won by a goal, slipping past Norwich 2-1. Will Wolverhampton repeat their success, or does Norwich have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Wolverhampton vs. Norwich City
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Molineux
- TV: CNBC
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wolverhampton won the only match these two teams have played in the last three years.
- Dec 21, 2019 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Norwich City 1
