The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 3-4-8, Wolverhampton 5-3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Where: Molineux Stadium

TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wolverhampton will be playing at home against Nottingham Forest at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux Stadium. Wolverhampton's last ten contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Last Tuesday, Wolverhampton kept a clean sheet against Burnley. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Burnley 1-0. Hee-Chan Hwang scored the team's lone goal at minute 42.

Meanwhile, Nottingham's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. Their painful 5-0 defeat to Fulham might stick with them for a while. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Nottingham in their matchups with Fulham: they've now lost three in a row.

Wolverhampton's win bumped their record up to 5-3-7. As for Nottingham, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-4-8 record this season.

Odds

Wolverhampton is a solid favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -117 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Wolverhampton won 1 game and tied 1 game in their last 2 contests with Nottingham Forest.