Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United soccer game
Who's Playing
Wolverhampton (home) vs. Sheffield United (away)
Current Records: Wolverhampton 4-2-7; Sheffield United 4-3-6
What to Know
Wolverhampton will be playing in front of their home fans against Sheffield United at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Molineux. Wolverhampton has kept their last five contests to within one goal, so Sheffield should be prepared for a fight.
Wolves dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Bournemouth 2-1. The Wolverhampton offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the matchup anyway.
Sheffield and Manchester United ended up with a point apiece after a 3-3 draw.
Wolverhampton are 4-2-7 (19 points) and Sheffield is 4-3-6 (18 points), so if Sheffield wins they will leapfrog Wolverhampton in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Molineux
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.
-
Euro draw: France in group of death
The draw is not yet complete with playoffs set for next March
-
Arsenal coaching candidates
Who is going to be the next coach of the Gunners?
-
Emery sacked by Arsenal
The Gunners have failed to win a game in the month of November under Unai Emery
-
UCL power rankings: Reds in trouble
The reigning champs have slipped just a bit
-
Champions League standings
Here's everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
UCL scores: Barca goes to knockout stage
Two more teams moved on thanks to Wednesday's result
-
Chelsea, Valencia play to frantic draw
It was easily one of the most entertaining UCL games in years