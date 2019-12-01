Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton (home) vs. Sheffield United (away)

Current Records: Wolverhampton 4-2-7; Sheffield United 4-3-6

What to Know

Wolverhampton will be playing in front of their home fans against Sheffield United at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Molineux. Wolverhampton has kept their last five contests to within one goal, so Sheffield should be prepared for a fight.

Wolves dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Bournemouth 2-1. The Wolverhampton offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the matchup anyway.

Sheffield and Manchester United ended up with a point apiece after a 3-3 draw.

Wolverhampton are 4-2-7 (19 points) and Sheffield is 4-3-6 (18 points), so if Sheffield wins they will leapfrog Wolverhampton in the standings.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United

Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Molineux

Molineux TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.