Wolves' Ruben Neves scores stunning goal as Wolverhampton earns a point vs. Manchester United
The Portuguese star went top corner on David de Gea
Ruben Neves just knows how to score beautiful goals, and he was at it again on Monday as Wolverhampton hosted Manchester United to close out the Premier League's second matchday. With the Red Devils leading 1-0 after Anthony Martial's first-half strike, Neves got his team level just before the hour mark on a corner kick. Joao Moutinho took it short, got the ball back and delivered a rifled pass to his fellow countryman atop the box.
There, Neves set the ball up for his right foot and placed it right into the upper corner off the crossbar. Take a look at this:
Boy was that something else. Perfect placement, and more importantly, it made the game level. The score would stay there as Wolves earned their second point in as many games with a 1-1 draw.
That's just a superb, impressive goal, especially when you consider it came against one of the world's top goalkeepers in David de Gea. Though I'll argue Neves' one against Derby two seasons ago was even better.
Monday's goal was a lovely strike that will be a contender for goal of the month, and Wolves continue to be a thorn in United's side. You can watch Premier League action all season long on fuboTV (try for free).
