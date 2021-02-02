Wolves host Arsenal in a match between two sides heading in opposite directions. Wolves have slid to 14th in the Premier League and have not won a league match since a December 15 victory over Chelsea. Arsenal on the other hand have finally found form under Mikel Arteta and have climbed back into the top half of the table, sitting tenth thanks to an unbeaten run that stretches back to a December 19th away loss to Everton.

In their first matchup of the season Arsenal lost at home to Wolves 2-1 but that match occurred under very different circumstances. Wolves have been devastated by an injury to their star striker, Mexico international Raul Jimenez. Arsenal, on the other hand, have found success by leaning on their younger generation of talent with Emile Smith Rowe emerging as a creative force in the final third while Bakayo Saka continues to assert himself. Arsenal defense as proved solid as well, allowing only 0.95 goals per game, so Wolve's attack will have their work cut out for them especially as they try to integrate new signing William Jose, and hope he can replace Jimenez's production.

Series History

Wolverhampton have won two out of their last five games against Arsenal.

Nov 29, 2020 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Arsenal 1

Jul 04, 2020 - Arsenal 2 vs. Wolverhampton 0

Nov 02, 2019 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Arsenal 1

Apr 24, 2019 - Wolverhampton 3 vs. Arsenal 1

Nov 11, 2018 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Arsenal 1

Prediction

Arsenal keep the good times rolling with a solid win over struggling Wolves. Pick: Wolves 0, Arsenal 2