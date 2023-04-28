Brighton & Hove Albion attempt to sweep the season series when they host Wolverhampton in a 2022-23 English Premier League match on Saturday. Brighton (14-7-9), who have lost three of their last four games across all competitions, erased a pair of deficits and recorded a 3-2 road victory against Wolverhampton in November. Wolves (10-7-16) have won three of their last four matches after posting a 2-0 triumph over Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Kickoff at Falmer Stadium is set for 10 a.m. ET. Brighton are the -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) in the latest Brighton vs. Wolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Wolverhampton are +600 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Wolves vs. Brighton picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green is 84-93-3 (+.90 units) with his soccer picks, including a 17-11 record (+2.64) with his Champions League predictions.

Now, Green has broken down Brighton vs. Wolves from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Wolves vs. Brighton:

Brighton vs. Wolves money line: Seagulls -210, Wolves +600, Draw +310

Brighton vs. Wolves over/under: 2.5 goals

Brighton vs. Wolves spread: Seagulls -1.5 (+140)

BHA: The Seagulls have scored more than two goals in just one of their last seven EPL matches

WLV: Wolves have posted just one clean sheet on the road this season

Brighton vs. Wolves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls are eighth in the Premier League table but are more likely to climb than fall. Brighton are four points behind Liverpool but have played two fewer matches and two ahead of ninth-place Brentford with three games in hand. The club has lost two of its last three contests but has played well on its own pitch of late, recording four wins and a draw over its last six home matches.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister leads the Seagulls with a career-high eight goals this season. The 24-year-old Argentinian's last goal earned Brighton a point as he converted a 90th-minute penalty against Brentford on Apr. 1 to give the team a 3-3 draw. Forward Julio Enciso has scored only two goals in his first Premier League campaign, but both have come over the Seagulls' last four contests. See picks at SportsLine.

Why you should back Wolves

Wolverhampton have posted only two road wins this season but enter Saturday having won three of their last four overall matches. Only two EPL teams have produced fewer goals in 2022-23, but Wolves have scored in each of their last eight games. Midfielder Ruben Neves scored his sixth goal of the campaign in Tuesday's victory against Crystal Palace, tying him with winger Daniel Podence for the team lead.

That goal ended a nine-game drought for Neves, who also recorded six goals for Wolves in the EFL Championship in 2017-18. The 26-year-old from Portugal netted one of the club's two goals in the loss to Brighton earlier this season. Podence hasn't scored in his last two contests but converted in the 83rd minute against Nottingham Forest on Apr. 1 to earn Wolves a 1-1 draw. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Brighton vs. Wolves picks

Green has broken down the Premier League match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in a pair of confident best bets while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his Premier League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolves on Saturday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Wolves vs. Brighton & Hove Albion have all the value, all from a proven soccer expert, and find out.