Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to earn their way back into the top half of the table when they take on Burnley in a key English Premier League match on Tuesday at Molineux Stadium. Wolves (4-7-3), who have dropped two matches in a row, are coming off a 2-1 setback to Arsenal on Saturday. The Clarets (2-11-1), meanwhile, have lost seven of their last eight matches, including six in EPL action. However, Burnley are coming off a dominant 5-0 win over Sheffield on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Wolves are -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Wolves vs. Burnley odds. Burnley are +340 underdogs, a draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), FA Cup (+3.07), 2022-23 EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the Champions League (+2.75), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+2.42), among others. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Burnley vs. Wolves:

Wolves vs. Burnley over/under: 2.5 goals

Wolves vs. Burnley money line: Wolves -120, Burnley +340, Draw +270

WOL: Wolves have scored 19 goals on the season, 11th-most in the EPL

BUR: The Clarets have a minus-17 goal differential in league play

Why you should back Wolves

Hwang Hee-Chan leads Wolves in scoring with seven goals and two assists. The 27-year-old South Korean has made 14 appearances with 11 starts, taking 23 shots, including eight on target. He has scored two goals in Wolves' last five EPL matches, including a goal against Fulham in a 3-2 loss on Nov. 27. He is in his third season with Wolverhampton, registering 15 goals in 71 appearances.

Also helping power Wolves is Matheus Cunha. In 14 starts this season, he has registered four goals and added two assists. The 24-year-old Brazilian has scored goals in each of the past two matches, including one against league-leading Arsenal. In that game, he took three shots, including two on target. For the season, he has taken 30 shots, including 14 on target. He is in his second season with the Wolves, scoring six times in 31 matches.

Why you should back Burnley

The Clarets have some work to do if they are to avoid relegation but they took a step in the right direction on Saturday with the big win over Sheffield. Among their leaders is midfielder Josh Brownhill. The 27-year-old is in his fifth season with Burnley and has registered 12 goals in 132 matches. He scored a goal in the win over Sheffield, taking two shots, both on target.

Forward Zeki Amdouini is coming off a monster performance against Sheffield. In the win, the 22-year-old from Switzerland, scored a goal and registered an assist, while taking two shots, both on target. For the season, he has taken 23 shots, including 11 on net. He is in his first season with Burnley after playing the past two seasons in the Swiss Super League.

How to make Burnley vs. Wolves picks

