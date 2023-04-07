Chelsea will square off against Wolverhampton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux Stadium. Wolves are 7-7-15 overall and 5-2-7 at home, while Chelsea are 10-9-10 overall and 4-4-6 on the road. Chelsea have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 10-8-7 when expecting a win. Their fans might not be happy, but their bettors might be: a $100 bet on them to lose every English Premier League game so far is now worth a hefty $2,281.10. Wolves have really struggled as the underdogs this season, and are currently 3-3-12 in that position.

The latest Chelsea vs. Wolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Chelsea as the -111 favorites (risk $111 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Wolves the +320 underdog. A draw Is priced at +240, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals. Before entering any Wolves vs. Chelsea picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider James Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is on a 15-7 run (+8.79) on his Champions League picks this year, bringing a profit of nearly $900 for $100 bettors. He and is 41-42-1 on his soccer article picks overall.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Chelsea vs. Wolves and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Wolves vs. Chelsea:

Wolves vs. Chelsea money line: Wolves: +320, Chelsea: -111, Draw: +240

Wolves vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

What you need to know about Chelsea

Fans left disappointed on Tuesday after neither team scored a goal. Chelsea and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Chelsea, who haven't won a Premier League game since March 11th. The draw left them with a 10-9-10 record in English Premier League play.

Chelsea entered the weekend ranked 11th in the EPL table with 39 points. The Blues have scored just 29 goals in 29 league games this season, and they've been shutout in each of their last two contests. Kai Havertz leads the attack for Chelsea, scoring seven goals in league play. Havertz opened the scoring for the Blues in Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Wolves on Oct. 8.

What you need to know about Wolves

Wolves played to a draw too, finishing 1-1 against Nottingham Forest. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Wolves, who haven't won a game since March 4th. The draw left them with a 7-7-15 record this season.

Wolves have scored five goals in their last four league games, but they've conceded seven times in their last three contests. Wolves have also lost two of their last three games on home soil, but they've beaten the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and West Ham at Molineux Stadium this season.

How to make Chelsea vs. Wolves picks

