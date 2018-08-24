Wolves vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Manchester City hopes to keep its perfect 2-0-0 record in the Premier League alive on Saturday when it visits Molineux Stadium to take on Wolverhampton in Matchday 3. Pep Guardiola's team had an attacking outburst we all knew was coming, putting six past Huddersfield last weekend. Here's another chance for goals with City's attack flying high and Wolves' defense showing some inconsistency over the first two games.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City in the USA

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City in the U.K.

The match will air on Sky Sports Premier League.

What's at stake?

Three points in the league and a chance for City to stay at the top of the table. Meanwhile, the Wolves are looking for their first victory of the season.

Wolves vs. City prediction

All Manchester City here on the road. It will be a crazy crowd and Nuno's team has some talent, but City is too strong to let this one slip away. City 3, Wolves 0.