When Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Manchester United to Molineux on Thursday they have a chance to overtake their visitors in the Premier League table. The hosts lost 1-0 at Old Trafford earlier in the season, but are now unbeaten in seven across all competitions while the Red Devils have won two of their last three thanks largely to the recent FA Cup action. Wolves came out on top of bitter rivals West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns but the game was marred by crowd trouble. Gary O'Neil's side are second in the EPL form table since early December and are unbeaten in eight home games in the league. United are advancing nicely in the FA Cup but Premier League form places them ninth. Erik ten Hag's men need to better their four wins, three draws and five losses from the last 12 games across all competitions and Marcus Rashford's recent disciplinary issues will not have helped.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Feb. 1 | Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 1 | 3:15 p.m. ET Location: Molineux -- Wolverhampton, England

Molineux -- Wolverhampton, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

USA Network | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Wolves +163; Draw +260; United +138

Team news

Wolves: Hwang Hee-chan and Boubacar Traore are on international duty while while Joao Gomes is suspended. Pablo Sarabia is a doubt but Rayan Ait-Nouri is back from the Africa Cup of Nations. Tommy Doyle could start again with Mario Lemina in the middle while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde moves up towards attackers Neto and Cunha.

Potential Wolves XI: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Doherty; Bellegarde, Neto; Cunha.

United: Ten Hag has a decision to make regarding Rashford but Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt while Mason Mount, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Sofyan Amrabat are all out. Altay Bayindir is likely to be replaced by Andre Onana who is back from a poor AFCON campaign.

Potential United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Prediction

This one should be tight so do not be surprised if it finishes level. Wolves are tough to beat at home while United need to pick up points where they can. Pick: Wolves 1, United 1.