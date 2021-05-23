Manchester United close out their season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. United will wind up a successful second place season, ultimately only trailing cross city rivals Manchester City in the final standings. With a Europa League final to look forward to on Wednesday, United could look to heavily rotate in what will be a largely meaningless match. Wolves, are similarly not playing for much, as they are locked into a finish between 12th and 14th place. Instead they will be focused on saying goodbye to manager Nuno Espirito Santo who will be managing his last match for the club after a four year stint which saw him usher them back to the Premier League and firmly establish them as a midtable side.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Online streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Wolves +140, Draw +240, United +190 (odds via William Hill sportsbook)

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, Manchester United will be on the road to take on Wolves. On Tuesday, the Red Devils and Fulham ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. It was an unexpected result for a lightly rotated squad that was without Marcus Rashford and the injured Harry Maguire.

Wolverhampton are limping to the finish line with only one win in their last five matches. It's been a difficult year for the midtable side who never really recovered from the injury to striker Raul Jimenez and will likely already have on eye on next season and what steps they'll need to take to provide whoever their new manager is with a refreshed squad ready to challenge for the European places again.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

Series History

Wolverhampton and Manchester United both have one win in their last five games.

Dec 29, 2020 - Manchester United 1 vs. Wolverhampton 0

Feb 01, 2020 - Wolverhampton 0 vs. Manchester United 0

Aug 19, 2019 - Manchester United 1 vs. Wolverhampton 1

Apr 02, 2019 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Manchester United 1

Sep 22, 2018 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Manchester United 1

Prediction

In a lackluster affair both teams play out the string and move on to more important things. Pick: Wolves 1, United 1