Wolverhampton Wanderers will square off against Olympiacos on Thursday in the second leg for the Europa League round of 16. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw back in March in the opening leg. Olympiacos will be missing some key players, while Wolves are coming off a seventh-place finish in the Premier League. Whichever team advances in this one will have a quarterfinal date set with the winner of Sevilla vs. Roma.

Match information

Date : Thursday, Aug. 6

: Thursday, Aug. 6 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Molineux Stadium -- Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

Molineux Stadium -- Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

Odds: Wolves -154; Draw +270; Olympiacos +450 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Wolves: The away goal scored in the 1-1 first-leg draw could prove to be pivotal here, especially if the two sides finish scoreless on Thursday. Wolves were UEFA Cup runners-up in 1971-72, but have not made the quarterfinals since. All eyes will be on Mexican international Raul Jimenez, who leads the team with 26 goals in all competitions, including nine in European matches, and Adama Traore, who leads the club with 11 assists in all competitions.

Olympiacos: Fresh off winning the Greek league for a record 45th time, Olympiacos heads into this match without the services of defender Ruben Semedo, who will miss this match after being sent off in the first leg, and goalkeeper Jose Sa, who is out with a wrist injury. Look for Youssef El Arabi and Mathieu Valbuena as key contributors as they try to nab that all-important important away goal.

Prediction

Wolves will move on thanks to another impressive performance from Raul Jimenez. Pick: Wolves 2, Olympiacos 0