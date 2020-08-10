Watch Now: Europa League Preview: Wolves vs Sevilla ( 0:34 )

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC will take on Sevilla FC in the Europa League quarterfinals on Tuesday. Wolves enter this quarterfinal having defeated Olympiacos on aggregate, thanks to an insurance goal from Raul Jimenez, while Sevilla FC eliminated Roma with an impressive offensive attack.

This will be the first meeting for the two teams, and the winner of this one-off tie will face Manchester United in the semifinals on Sunday in Cologne, with the final at the same venue five days later.

Here's how you can watch the Wolves vs. Sevilla Europa League match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 12

: Wednesday, Aug. 12 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : MSV Arena - Duisburg

Odds: Wolves +250; Draw +220; Sevilla +115 (via William Hill Sportsbook)



Storylines

Wolves: The English side is entering this match after struggling to connect on goal outside of a penalty kick in their last round of 16 match. However, Wolves have a favorable match up against Spanish sides in general this season, including a 6-3 aggregate win against Espanyol earlier in the Europa season. The team struggled to generate a goal in the run of play in their last Europa League match against Olympiacos, relying on a penalty kick conversion from striker Raul Jimenez.

Sevilla: The team finds itself on the impressive side of one-off round of 16 match against Roma, pressing high in their attack and being stingy on defense, and coming away with a 2-0 win. Sevilla finds themselves once again in a Europa League quarterfinal for the sixth time, and is a round where they have typically have success.

Prediction

Wolves have experience in cooling off hot teams, but have struggled to generate offense, while Sevilla is coming in with a ton of momentum. Pick: Sevilla 2, Wolves 1