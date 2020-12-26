Wolverhampton Wanderers will play host to Tottenham Spurs on Sunday at Molineux Stadium as Premier League action continues. Wolves return after suffering a 2-1 loss to Burnley last week, while Tottenham is coming off a 3-1 win in EFL Cup quarter final action against Stoke City. Wolves currently sit in 11th on the league table, while Tottenham currently sit in 9th. A win for Spurs could bump them closer into the top four.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Dec. 27

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Location: Molineux Stadium -- Wolverhampton, West Midlands

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Wolves +245; Draw +225; Spurs+120 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Wolverhampton +245 Bet Now

Storylines

Wolves: The home side is coming off a 2-1 loss against Burnley that saw the club struggling to generate offense in the absence of their star striker, Mexican international Raul Jimenez. The team is still looking for answers offensively in a season that has been full of inconsistencies for them. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo will want to have the club in top form against his former manager when at FC Porto, Jose Mourinho. Wolves will need another strong performance from striker Pedro Neto, the earlier he can get on the board the better.

Tottenham: Spurs are coming off a EFL quarterfinal win against Stoke City, but their current form in Premier League has seen the club go from top four, to eighth place, after losing their last two matches, and have only one win in their last five matches. They'll be facing a Wolves side still trying to figure things out offensively, but Tottenham have been having their own struggles in front of goal and created chances with a 1.52 xG/90 and are averaging just 0.71 xG per match over their last five matches.

Wolves vs. Tottenham prediction

Both teams are in a slump, and Wolves have managed defensively, but Son and Kane will figure it out first. Pick: Tottenham 2, Wolves 1.