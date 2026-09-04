The 2023-27 UEFA Women's Champions League draw is officially settled. The league phase path will feature 18 clubs with the same goal: to lift the Champions League trophy at Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland. It's a familiar cast of continental heavyweights, featuring reigning title holders FC Barcelona and multiple hopefuls from the Barclays Women's Super League, and debutants Inter Milan and Austrian Wien.
The draw took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, and the official league phase match schedule will be announced on Saturday, September 5. This is the second year of the league phase in the UWCL after the competition switched to a Swiss model last season. Ahead of the draw, opponents were determined by seeding pots based on club coefficient rankings.
The pots
Pot 1: Barcelona, OL Lyonnes, Chelsea, Bayern München, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain
Pot 2: Real Madrid, Juventus, BK Hacken, Roma, Benfica, Paris FC
Pot 3: Manchester City, OH Leuven, HB Koge, Austria Wien, Inter Milan, Servette
Nine clubs were entered automatically with title holders Barcelona, WSL winners Manchester City, OL Lyonnes, Arsenal, Paris FC, Bayern München, Roma, Benfica and Europa Cup holders BK Hacken. Following the third qualifying round of playoffs, nine more teams were added to the pots.
Following the draw
The UWCL league phase will begin September 22-23 and conclude on December 16. The full schedule will be announced on September 5.
During the league phase, teams will play six matches, three home and three away. The top four teams earn spots in the quarterfinals, while teams finishing fifth through 12th will compete in a knockout-phase playoff, and the playoff winners will complete the quarterfinal round. Teams who finish 13th through 18th in the league phase are eliminated from contention.
The UWCL draw
See where all the teams landed after the draw:
Arsenal
Home
OL Lyonnes
Benfica
HB Koge
Away
FC Barcelona
Paris FC
Inter Milan
Austria Wien
Home
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Inter Milan
Away
Chelsea
Benfica
Manchester City
FC Barcelona
Home
Arsenal
Paris FC
Servette FCCF
Away
Bayern Munich
Roma
HB Koge
The @UWCL league phase countdown starts now 🤩🍿 pic.twitter.com/Jf9Ppra2Al— W Golazo (@WGolazo) September 4, 2026
Bayern Munich
Home
FC Barcelona
Real Madrid
Manchester CIty
Away
Paris Saint-Germain
Benfica
Austria Wien
Benfica
Home
Bayern Munich
Roma
Austria Wien
Away
Arsenal
Juventus
HB Koge
Chelsea
Home
Paris Saint-Germain
Roma
Austria Wien
Away
OL Lyonnes
BK Hacken
OH Leuven
BK Hacken
Home
Chelsea
Juventus
Manchester City
Away
OL Lyonnes
Paris FC
Inter Milan
HB Koge
Home
FC Barcelona
Benfica
Servette FCCF
Away
Arsenal
Paris FC
OH Leuven
Inter Milan
Home
Arsenal
BK Hacken
Manchester City
Away
OL Lyonnes
Real Madrid
Austria Wien
Juventus
Home
OL Lyonnes
Benfica
OH Leuven
Away
Paris Saint-Germain
BK Hacken
Austria Wien
Manchester City
Home
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Austria Wien
Away
Bayern Munich
BK Hacken
Inter Milan
OH Leuven
Home
Chelsea
Roma
HB Koge
Away
Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus
Servette FCCF
OL Lyonnes
Home
Chelsea
BK Hacken
Inter Milan
Away
Arsenal
Juventus
Servette FCCF
Paris FC
Home
Arsenal
BK Hacken
HB Koge
Away
FC Barcelona
Real Madrid
Servette FCCF
Paris Saint-Germain
Home
Bayern Munchen
Juventus
OH Leuven
Away
Chelsea
Real Madrid
Manchester City
Real Madrid
Home
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris FC
Inter Milan
Away
Bayern Munich
Roma
Manchester City
Servette FCCF
Home
OL Lyonnes
Paris FC
OH Leuven
Away
FC Barcelona
Roma
HB Koge