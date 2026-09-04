The 2023-27 UEFA Women's Champions League draw is officially settled. The league phase path will feature 18 clubs with the same goal: to lift the Champions League trophy at Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland. It's a familiar cast of continental heavyweights, featuring reigning title holders FC Barcelona and multiple hopefuls from the Barclays Women's Super League, and debutants Inter Milan and Austrian Wien. 

The draw took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, and the official league phase match schedule will be announced on Saturday, September 5. This is the second year of the league phase in the UWCL after the competition switched to a Swiss model last season. Ahead of the draw, opponents were determined by seeding pots based on club coefficient rankings. 

The pots

Pot 1: Barcelona, OL Lyonnes, Chelsea, Bayern München, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Juventus, BK Hacken, Roma, Benfica, Paris FC

Pot 3: Manchester City, OH Leuven, HB Koge, Austria Wien, Inter Milan, Servette

Nine clubs were entered automatically with title holders Barcelona, WSL winners Manchester City, OL Lyonnes, Arsenal, Paris FC, Bayern München, Roma, Benfica and Europa Cup holders BK Hacken. Following the third qualifying round of playoffs, nine more teams were added to the pots.

Following the draw

The UWCL league phase will begin September 22-23 and conclude on December 16. The full schedule will be announced on September 5.

During the league phase, teams will play six matches, three home and three away. The top four teams earn spots in the quarterfinals, while teams finishing fifth through 12th will compete in a knockout-phase playoff, and the playoff winners will complete the quarterfinal round. Teams who finish 13th through 18th in the league phase are eliminated from contention.

The UWCL draw

See where all the teams landed after the draw:

Arsenal

Home
OL Lyonnes
Benfica
HB Koge

Away
FC Barcelona
Paris FC
Inter Milan

Austria Wien

Home
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Inter Milan

Away
Chelsea
Benfica
Manchester City

FC Barcelona

Home
Arsenal
Paris FC
Servette FCCF

Away
Bayern Munich 
Roma
HB Koge

Bayern Munich

Home
FC Barcelona
Real Madrid
Manchester CIty

Away
Paris Saint-Germain
Benfica
Austria Wien

Benfica 

Home
Bayern Munich
Roma
Austria Wien

Away
Arsenal
Juventus
HB Koge

Chelsea

Home
Paris Saint-Germain
Roma
Austria Wien

Away
OL Lyonnes
BK Hacken
OH Leuven

BK Hacken

Home
Chelsea
Juventus
Manchester City

Away
OL Lyonnes
Paris FC
Inter Milan

HB Koge

Home
FC Barcelona
Benfica
Servette FCCF

Away
Arsenal
Paris FC
OH Leuven

Inter Milan

Home
Arsenal
BK Hacken
Manchester City

Away
OL Lyonnes
Real Madrid
Austria Wien

Juventus

Home
OL Lyonnes
Benfica
OH Leuven

Away
Paris Saint-Germain
BK Hacken
Austria Wien

Manchester City

Home
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid 
Austria Wien

Away
Bayern Munich
BK Hacken
Inter Milan

OH Leuven

Home
Chelsea
Roma
HB Koge

Away
Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus
Servette FCCF

OL Lyonnes

Home
Chelsea
BK Hacken
Inter Milan

Away
Arsenal
Juventus
Servette FCCF

Paris FC

Home
Arsenal
BK Hacken
HB Koge

Away
FC Barcelona
Real Madrid
Servette FCCF

Paris Saint-Germain

Home
Bayern Munchen 
Juventus
OH Leuven

Away
Chelsea
Real Madrid 
Manchester City

Real Madrid

Home
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris FC
Inter Milan

Away
Bayern Munich
Roma
Manchester City

Servette FCCF

Home
OL Lyonnes
Paris FC
OH Leuven

Away
FC Barcelona
Roma
HB Koge

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