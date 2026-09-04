The 2023-27 UEFA Women's Champions League draw is officially settled. The league phase path will feature 18 clubs with the same goal: to lift the Champions League trophy at Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland. It's a familiar cast of continental heavyweights, featuring reigning title holders FC Barcelona and multiple hopefuls from the Barclays Women's Super League, and debutants Inter Milan and Austrian Wien.

The draw took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, and the official league phase match schedule will be announced on Saturday, September 5. This is the second year of the league phase in the UWCL after the competition switched to a Swiss model last season. Ahead of the draw, opponents were determined by seeding pots based on club coefficient rankings.

The pots

Pot 1: Barcelona, OL Lyonnes, Chelsea, Bayern München, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Juventus, BK Hacken, Roma, Benfica, Paris FC

Pot 3: Manchester City, OH Leuven, HB Koge, Austria Wien, Inter Milan, Servette

Nine clubs were entered automatically with title holders Barcelona, WSL winners Manchester City, OL Lyonnes, Arsenal, Paris FC, Bayern München, Roma, Benfica and Europa Cup holders BK Hacken. Following the third qualifying round of playoffs, nine more teams were added to the pots.

Following the draw

The UWCL league phase will begin September 22-23 and conclude on December 16. The full schedule will be announced on September 5.

During the league phase, teams will play six matches, three home and three away. The top four teams earn spots in the quarterfinals, while teams finishing fifth through 12th will compete in a knockout-phase playoff, and the playoff winners will complete the quarterfinal round. Teams who finish 13th through 18th in the league phase are eliminated from contention.

The UWCL draw

See where all the teams landed after the draw:

Arsenal

Home

OL Lyonnes

Benfica

HB Koge

Away

FC Barcelona

Paris FC

Inter Milan

Austria Wien

Home

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Inter Milan

Away

Chelsea

Benfica

Manchester City

FC Barcelona

Home

Arsenal

Paris FC

Servette FCCF

Away

Bayern Munich

Roma

HB Koge

Bayern Munich

Home

FC Barcelona

Real Madrid

Manchester CIty

Away

Paris Saint-Germain

Benfica

Austria Wien

Benfica

Home

Bayern Munich

Roma

Austria Wien

Away

Arsenal

Juventus

HB Koge

Chelsea

Home

Paris Saint-Germain

Roma

Austria Wien

Away

OL Lyonnes

BK Hacken

OH Leuven

BK Hacken

Home

Chelsea

Juventus

Manchester City

Away

OL Lyonnes

Paris FC

Inter Milan

HB Koge

Home

FC Barcelona

Benfica

Servette FCCF

Away

Arsenal

Paris FC

OH Leuven

Inter Milan

Home

Arsenal

BK Hacken

Manchester City

Away

OL Lyonnes

Real Madrid

Austria Wien

Juventus

Home

OL Lyonnes

Benfica

OH Leuven

Away

Paris Saint-Germain

BK Hacken

Austria Wien

Manchester City

Home

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Austria Wien

Away

Bayern Munich

BK Hacken

Inter Milan

OH Leuven

Home

Chelsea

Roma

HB Koge

Away

Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus

Servette FCCF

OL Lyonnes

Home

Chelsea

BK Hacken

Inter Milan

Away

Arsenal

Juventus

Servette FCCF

Paris FC

Home

Arsenal

BK Hacken

HB Koge

Away

FC Barcelona

Real Madrid

Servette FCCF

Paris Saint-Germain

Home

Bayern Munchen

Juventus

OH Leuven

Away

Chelsea

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Home

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris FC

Inter Milan

Away

Bayern Munich

Roma

Manchester City

Servette FCCF

Home

OL Lyonnes

Paris FC

OH Leuven

Away

FC Barcelona

Roma

HB Koge