1 Barcelona An away trip to Roma can be a tough proposition for clubs, but Barcelona aren't just any club. Caroline Graham Hansen continues to put anything she touches in the back of the net as Barcelona show why they're the team to beat in this competition. -- 2-0

2 Bayern Munchen What's impressive isn't that Bayern Munich defeated Benfica, it's that they kept a clean sheet while doing it. For a team where defense is their biggest question, being able to manage matches like this shows growth. 1 1-0

3 OL Lyonnes Sometimes when top teams meet, they cancel each other out and that's just what happened in their scoreless draw with Chelsea. It happens but when it's tight at the top, a scoreless draw is enough of a reason to slip a little. 1 1-0

4 Manchester City One can only hope to contain Bunny Shaw. The team was overwhelmed for most of the match facing Real Madrid but give Shaw a bit of space and City will make you pay. -- 0-0

5 Chelsea Going away to Lyon and securing a shutout is an impressive result for manager Sonia Bompastor. Chelsea will want to push their attack to do more in these games, but on a day where top teams struggled, this is a respectable result. -- 1-0

6 PSG PSG may not be among the top contenders, but raining wave upon wave of pressure down on Leuven paid off. Taking care of business like that at home is critical. 4 0-0

7 Arsenal Finding new ways to drop points with a strange handball penalty, this has been a start to the season to forget for Arsenal. Given their defensive strength, there's still a good team in there, but they need to come together quickly. 1 1-0

8 Inter A hard-fought draw with Austria Wien won't be the result that Inter wanted, but having the resolve to grab a stoppage-time equalizer is something that will stick with the squad in showing that they're never out of a match. -- 1-0

9 SL Benfica Following up an upset victory over Juventus with a heavy loss to Bayern Munich will bring a bit of cold water to the squad, but sometimes you throw your hands up when losing to some of the best squads in the world, and it's about how to bounce back. 2 1-1

10 Real Madrid Yet again, it's the Linda Caicedo show, but what about a supporting cast? Real Madrid were good enough to have gone away to City and secured a win, but finishing let them down, which can't continue when the stakes are so high. 1 0-0

11 Koge The Arsenal match was a moment to take note of, and dropping five goals on Servette is the breakout party. This is a well-drilled side that is more than ready to make some noise in this competition. 3 0-1

12 Paris FC While Paris FC may have needed a strange rule in order to draw Arsenal, being in that position is yet another example of their growth so far in this competition, if teams aren't prepared, there's more than one side from Paris to keep an eye on. 1 0-1

13 Juventus Maybe the wake up call was received by Juventus. Being able to go away from home and leave 3-0 winners over Hacken is just what the doctor ordered. 2 1-1

14 Austria Wien Yet again, the debutants held their own, keeping Inter contained for most of the match. The next step is finishing games. 2 0-1

15 Roma Two games, 0 goals scored and six conceded. Sure, one of those games was against Barcelona, but not the start Roma would have wanted. 3 0-1

16 OH Leuven A day to forget in Paris for the Belgian side. Erase it from the memory bank and look forward to Servette. 3 0-0

17 Hacken If you're going to make waves in this competition, you'll have to knock off a team like Juventus at home, and that just didn't happen. -- 0-2