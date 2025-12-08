The 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League returns for the final matches of the league phase. As the penultimate act kicks off with Matchday 5, there are eliminations on the line for certain clubs, while there are future knockout rounds and quarterfinals waiting for others. Matchday 6 will deliver final future scenarios for 12 of the 18 clubs participating in the final round of the new league phase.

The new era of the tournament got off to a thrilling start and provided an amplified level of high drama throughout. Now with just two match rounds remaining, the battle for coveted spots in the next round is still up for grabs. Who are the teams trending in the right direction and flexing their power muscles ahead of the final matches? That's where our power rankings come in. If you're keeping track of all the back and forth between where teams were before, check out our previous rankings.

Here's where teams stack up after two rounds of the league phase:

1. FC Barcelona (--)

The squad learned that they'll be without Aitana Bonmati for at least the next five weeks after the Ballon d'Or winner suffered a broken leg. She had successful surgery, and Barcelona had no problems keeping its elite status in Liga F in her absence. Claudia Pina will have another chance to show why she's such a tournament showstopper against Benfica after a strong performance for Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

2. OL Lyonnes (--)

It's starting to feel like a two-way race between Barcelona and OL after such strong starts to their respective league phases. They'll want a better start to matchday five after a poor opening 45 minutes last month against Juventus. Though even during wild scorelines, the French titans showed they have the experience and the skill to come back, even from three goals down.

3. Wolfsburg (+1)

The Bundesliga side is simply not letting us forget about their tournament pedigree. An organized group that can make things difficult for opposing sides when it comes to hard work off the ball. They're quietly keeping pace in the league phase, with plenty of help in the midfield from Ella Peddemors, and if Alexandria Popp keeps scoring goals, it could be a renaissance for Wolfsburg.

4. Chelsea (-1)

The Blues had their 34-game unbeaten streak snapped in a shock loss to Everton on Sunday, and they'll be eager for a response. Forward Catarina Macario just can't seem to connect national team play to club play, though Alyssa Thompson remains the brightest blue light for the club at the moment. It'll be a quick turnaround for them heading into UWCL competition, and manager Sonia Bompastor needs to coach a statement out of her squad.

5. Arsenal (--)

Speaking of needing to coach a statement out of her squad, Renee Slegers and the Gunners haven't quite looked like a group that has it all figured out. Still, the Champions League title holders are doing enough to stay relevant among league phase play, but if they can build off their previous victory against Real Madrid, with Mariona Caldentey in form, anything can happen in knockouts.

6. Real Madrid (--)

The Madristas once had their league phase unbeaten streak snapped, but they still look primed to head into the knockouts. They will have a major test in front of them, but Caroline Weir is a joint leader in the Golden Boot race (four goals), and the club will need the veteran to be firing on all cylinders on matchday five.

7. Manchester United (--)

Things might finally be turning a corner for the Red Devils as of late. They've made the most of their opportunities in the league phase, but the opposition in front of them has just gotten more elite. Manager Marc Skinner welcomed the return of goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce after a short time away with an eye socket fracture, but it'll take more than brilliant goalkeeping to keep OL Lyonnes honest.

8. Bayern Munich (+1)

The Bavarian side is long past their embarrassing opening match loss to Barcelona and looks like a dangerous side to contend with. Forward Klara Buhl is having a career Champions League season with five assists and one goal, and the squad appears to be peaking at the right time during the league phase.

9. Juventus (-1)

If only Champions League soccer were a 45-minute game, the Serie A side would've had the biggest upset in tournament history against OL Lyonnes on matchday three, but instead, they showed an unfortunate lapse in letting momentum go and letting the game slip before hanging on for a draw. A bounce-back performance against a lower opponent could be what rights the course.

10. Atletico Madrid (--)

Atletico's return to Champions League play has had some mixed results, but they're doing enough to hover above the knockout phase line in the tournament standings. With just two matchdays remaining, they'll face their biggest competition yet, and if they want to be taken seriously, they'll have to get through Wolfsburg, then OL Lyonnes.

11. OH Leuven (+1)

The debutants are the comeback kids, and keeping things plenty interesting down the stretch of the league phase. They conceded first in each of their four league phase games, but the Belgians have shown they're no pushovers and scored all five of their goals during second halves. They're a dangerous "can they and will they" type of squad, and if they eliminate Paris Saint-Germain, it'll be a massive upset.

12. Twente (-1)

Perhaps one of the more underwhelming teams this tournament so far. No wins in any of their four matches and have failed to maximize on their chances against opponents where they should've done better. They're on the brink of elimination and need to show some kind of life asap.

13. Benfica (--)

Benfica simply haven't been able to muster much of anything over the league phase. Between a keen lack of goal scoring or even consistent stretches of play, it looks like they're on the fast track to elimination.

14. Paris FC (+1)

The Parisians are a bit of an enigma at this point. A win last month brought them back to life, but for how long? They're clinging to a final knockout phase spot and have a massive opportunity in front of them with their final two games, but will they run out of time?

15. Paris Saint-Germain (-1)

This team just looks more and more like a fading shadow. Nowhere near their previous Champions League form, and a near embarrassing showing during the league phase as they're now a game away from elimination.

16. Valerenga (--)

If Valerenga is playing the long game, they're running out of time. They managed to pick up some crucial points last month, but the league phase offers difficulties for all teams, and later rounds will just get more complex for the Norwegians.

17. Roma (--)

Perhaps the club just couldn't handle the pressures of expectations with the new league phase, and hope is running out for the Serie A side. They're desperate for points and now starting must-win situations in the face.

18. St. Polten (--)

Never got off to a good start and couldn't find their footing throughout the league phase. The glass is half empty as they're leaning more towards one game from elimination instead of one game from reaching the next round.