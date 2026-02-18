The 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League knockout phase playoffs reach their conclusion this week with final second-leg matches on Wednesday and Thursday. The first legs of the knockout phase delivered dramatic draws and blowout wins, resulting in slim advantages to take home.

Current title holders Arsenal flexed their experience against Belgian debutants OH Leuven in a 4-0 victory in the first leg, while Manchester United showed they could score goals while putting up clean sheets with a 3-0 win against Atletico Madrid. Juventus and Wolfsburg delivered a wild 2-2 draw to the cheers of neutrals, while Real Madrid clung on for a come-from-behind win against Paris FC

The final results from this week's second legs will set up an intriguing quarterfinal round. Here's what's at stake:

How to watch

Knockout phase playoffs first leg results

Real Madrid 3, Paris FC 2



Arsenal 4, OH Leuven 0



Manchester United 3, Atletico Madrid 0

Juventus 2, Wolfsburg 2

Knockout phase playoffs second leg schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Storylines for UWCL second leg knockout phase playoffs

Who will strike last between Juventus and Wolfsburg?: The most even tie of the round belongs to Juventus and Wolfsburg. Now playing hosts, Juventus have more to play for after last week's dramatic 2-2 draw in Germany.

Despite carrying a 2-0 lead late in the match, the Serie A side couldn't regain momentum after conceding a penalty and will need to show they can start and finish Champions League games with authority. Newly acquired Ana Capeta was a key figure in attacking sequences, getting on the scoreboard first and then providing an assist on Amalie Vangsgaard's goal. The group will need more from veterans Cristina Girelli and Barbara Bonansea.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg will want a better start to their second leg after trailing for 85 minutes of the first leg. After Janina Minge's penalty, Sarai Linder's dazzling equalizer leveled things for Wolfsburg, but the group will need to figure things out quicker at home. Some more string pulling in the midfield by Minge and pushing veteran Alex Popp higher could be a welcome adjustment.

Will the real Real Madrid please stand up: The Madristas hold a slim one-goal advantage as they head back for the home leg at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano. They finally can say they defeated Paris FC in a Champions League match, and now they'll have to show they can do it again.

Caroline Weir, recently named Scotland captain, has been an offensive generator. She leads the team with four goals in the tournament, and her creativity will be necessary. Colombian international Linda Caicedo is a commanding presence on the pitch with her skill and dribbling on the flank; she leads the group in assists in this competition. With Paris FC likely to chase the game from the first whistle, both Wier and Caicedo will need to strike fear into the Parisians' hearts first.

Look ahead to the quarterfinals: The four winners will join FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, OL Lyonnes, and Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. The draw is already set: Arsenal/Leuven winner faces Chelsea, Real Madrid/Paris FC winner meets Barcelona, Wolfsburg/Juventus winner takes on OL, and Manchester United/Atlético winner faces Bayern Munich.