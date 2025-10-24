A clash of continental champions will compete under the lights of Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Saturday. England, the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro winners, will host Brazil, the 2025 Copa America Femenina champions. The match is the first meeting between the two sides since 2023. The Lionesses came out victorious in the "Finalissima" after a 4-2 penalty shootout against Brazil.

Saturday's game is just an international meeting during the official October window, and will be a glimpse into two of the world's best sides. Fans can watch the upcoming match on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+.

Both squads are missing key players ahead of the game, and both head coaches will want to utilize the game as an important checkpoint in building up to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman and Brazil manager Arthur Elias will have to balance tactical efforts and creative flair as they continue to evaluate their player pool, before they meet again for the 2026 Finalissima.

Here's everything to know ahead of the game

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

Stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Lionesses

England is fresh off their historic back-to-back championship. The 2025 Euro winners find themselves in a bit of a new era in a build-up to the 2027 World Cup. The team is without general retired stalwarts in Mary Earps and Fan Kirby, but showed during the Euros that they can manage. The recent retirement of Millie Bright is another to consider, but there are injuries at play that may affect some roster rotations for manager Sarina Wiegman during this international window.

"It is great that we can return to action after our incredible summer with four exciting fixtures at home. Each opponent will challenge us in different ways, which is exactly what we need with World Cup qualification beginning early next year," Wiegman said in a statement

"It's very nice to begin against Brazil, and it is also special for us to be able to play again for our fans in Manchester for the first time since EURO 2022. We know from the Finalissima in 2023 that they will be very tough opponents."

Leah Williamson, Lauren James and Lauren Hemp are long-term injury absentees. Jess Park, Grace Clinton and Katie Reid withdrew from the squad with injuries and were replaced by Jessica Naz and Grace Fisk.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has very recently withdrawn after an elbow injury. She's been replaced by Brighton & Hove Albion keeper Sophie Baggaley.

Brazil

Brazil is also managing an injury load. Manager Arthur Elias is without Real Madrid's Antônia and Manchester City's Kerolin. He has also lost Atlético Madrid's Gio Garbelini following an injury during UEFA Women's Champions League play, and her replacement, Kansas City Current's Debinha. São Paulo's 22-year-old forward Isabelle Caroline has been called up and could be another attacking option for his staff.

"These games are really important for us to see how we behave collectively when facing different teams with different styles," he said at the squad announcement. "We are at a stage where we are consolidating our team identity."

'We will face two great European teams. England, two-time Euro Cup champion, and Italy was a semifinalist and playing very well," Elias said about the international window. "The list was planned according to this evolution that we have been making in the selection. With opportunities for young players, we have an average age of 24 years, which we consider close to ideal, thinking ahead to the 2027 World Cup."

Prediction

With so much uncertainty around rotations and lineups, this could have the script of another draw between the two sides. Unlike the 2024 Finalissima, there won't be penalties to decide a winner, but England might squeak out a win with the home crowd behind them. Pick: England 2, Brazil 1.

