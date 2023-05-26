The FA Women's Super League will conclude on Saturday. The WSL will either have a new champion in Manchester United, or Chelsea FC will collect a fourth consecutive league title. The Blues are currently in first place with a game against last-place Reading, and Man. United are just two points behind them in second place and will face seventh-place Liverpool. Fans can watch the dramatic finish to the FAWSL season on CBS Sports platforms, including CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Take a look at the upcoming slate of games:

CBS Sports FAWSL schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, May 27

Chelsea vs. Reading

Manager Emma Hayes and her squad are no strangers to clinching the league title on a final matchday. They had to wait last season, and are now in another position to lift the trophy for a fourth consecutive time on Saturday. They'll face last-place Reading, a team that may be motivated by staving off relegation and pulling off a miracle. But it's a tall hill to climb with the likes of Sam Kerr, Guro Reiten, and club captain Magda Eriksson -- who will depart the club with her long-time partner Pernille Harder at the conclusion of the season.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

A dramatic equalizer by substitute Lucie Garcia against derby rivals Manchester City kept the Red Devils' championship hopes alive. They're two points behind Chelsea heading into the final matchday and will need some help from last-place Reading on top of a win against Liverpool on Saturday. The odds aren't particularly in their favor but nothing is out of the realm of possibility, and manager Marc Skinner thinks his team deserves more credit for the season they have had.

"We've been exceptional this year, and I don't think we get enough credit," he said. "There's always a caveat as to why we're successful that is other teams' injuries, other teams maybe having not the run they wanted, having Champions League and I get that. It's a factor we'll have to look at, but the players have been exceptional this season.

We're growing up in front of the public eye, whereas other teams have already done that. This team, in a pressure cauldron, have not only performed well, they have won games of football ... So I want people to give this team and these players the credit they deserve."