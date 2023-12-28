Rank Team Analysis

1. Chelsea The Blues had a minor hiccup against Arsenal but breakout performances by Lauren James over the last month with three goals and one assist have kept the team in a dominant position. She's the clubs golden boot candidate with seven goals at the holiday break.

2. Arsenal Gunners hit a stride ahead of the winter break in part to the return of Beth Mead. The striker closed out the month with three goals. If Mead maintains form post break alongside Alesia Russo and Caitlin Foord, Arsenal will remain a threat for the title.

3. Manchester City Kadijha "Bunny" Shaw kept City in title conversations at the holiday window. The striker leads the league with ninr goals and two hat tricks over the last month. Manager Gareth Taylor needs to get his forward a major holiday gift for her efforts.

4. Liverpool The Reds are keeping things interesting this season as they eye a top spot on the table. That unpredictability is why they get atop four spot on our rankings, but it's unclear if they have enough to overtake clubs in front of them. They can definitely stay a spoiler with striker Sophie Haug leading the front line.

5. Manchester United Questionable tactics have perhaps led to some streaky results. Rumors around goalkeeper Mary Earps' eventual departure hasn't helped things. The perfect club in need of some holiday time off.

6. Tottenham There's nothing like some time off from work but if Tottenham stay stagnant after the holidays, they'll have another mid-table season. Forward Martha Thomas has kept opposing teams honest with seven goals through 10 games and a game winner at the death over Arsenal.

7. Everton Probably not a great sign when your defender is the leading goal scorer at the season's halfway point. Megan Finnigan's three goals only rivals midfielder Aurora Galli, and the duo will likely remain threats if Everton keep their play narrow this season.

8. Aston Villa A disappointing first half for a club that made extra moves to add good players into the mix. Could punch above their weight but simply haven't and might be sellers after the holiday break.

9. Leicester City A squad that has frustrated opposing teams but hasn't been able to turn the corner to close games out for wins. That might be helpful for the FA Cup but the winter break might quell any momentum they've built.

10. Brighton Hove & Albion Forward Elisabeth Terland has been a bright spot for the club ahead of the new year. Her seven goals lead the team and have her in contention for the golden boot, but it takes more than one player to keep relegation at bay.

11. West Ham The arrival of U.S. national team midfielder Kristie Mewis may be what helps the team fight off regulation and a higher spot in the power rankings.