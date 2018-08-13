Women's U-20 World Cup player Lauren Hemp scores a ridiculous goal, insists it was intentional
It seems impossible that this was on purpose
Sometimes you see a goal so utterly ridiculous that the first thing that comes to mind is: "There is absolutely no way that was on purpose." English U-20 player Lauren Hemp had just one such goal on Sunday in a 6-1 rout of Mexico at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France.
Hemp was tripped up by the charging Mexico goalie as she made her run on net and she took a hard fall right on top of the loose ball, which popped right into the net. The result looked hilarious, but it was effective.
Hemp ended up with a hat trick, so it was one of those days where you get all the breaks. But Hemp joked after the game that this goal was completely intentional.
Hemp's goal -- and her reaction -- drew quite a bit of attention. especially from Manchester City where she plays professionally.
Who knows, maybe it was completely intentional. When you score three goals in a match you've earned some of the benefit of the doubt. With that being said, it's hard to believe this is the kind of thing that's being practiced. If it is, England could end up being a serious problem for the rest of the Cup. How are you supposed to defend a shot like that?
