The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is five months away and the final teams are completing the 32-nation puzzle in the inter-confederation playoff matches. Haiti and Portugal have clinched two of the last three spots remaining, and Panama or Paraguay will join them as the final 32nd team. The World Cup draw in October placed 29 teams into eight groups, with three to be named later through the inter-confederation playoff. Portugal, most notably, will join the United States' group with the Netherlands and Vietnam.

How did Portugal get here?

Portugal punched their ticket with a 2-1 win against Cameroon on Wednesday. The victory came with a dramatic, late-game penalty confirmed by VAR. Carole Costa converted the game-winning spot kick in the 94th minute to secure their first-ever trip to the Women's World Cup.

It's a triumphant achievement for a program that previously failed to qualify for the 2019 Euros. Their return to the 2022 Euros ended in the group stage, but it helped lay the groundwork for remaining UEFA qualification games and it ultimately led to a place in the inter-confederation playoff. This era of players will now have the distinct honor of being the first roster to qualify for the World Cup.

What does this mean for the United States?

Their inclusion in the group now means the USWNT know who their final opponent is to close out their group stage. They will face World Cup debutants Vietnam and face their 2019 World Cup final rivals the Netherlands. That makes Portugal the second European nation the U.S. will face during their group stage phase.

Here's a look at the group and the upcoming World Cup schedule for the USWNT:

Group E

United States



Netherlands



Vietnam



Portugal



USWNT Group E Schedule

All times Eastern

Friday - July 21, 9 p.m. ET

USWNT vs. Vietnam



Wednesday - July 26, 9 p.m. ET

USWNT vs. Netherlands



Tuesday - Aug. 1, 2 a.m. ET

USWNT vs. Portugal

What's next

There are just two official FIFA international windows remaining until World Cup. Two-game windows are set for April and June before teams begin gathering for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The entirety of Group E will take place in New Zealand. The 2023 World Cup begins on July 20.