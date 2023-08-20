Spain and England face off in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Both teams are on the hunt for their first-ever World Cup trophy in their respective senior national team history. Spain advanced into the final after defeating Sweden 2-1, while England eliminated co-hosts Australia in a 3-1 victory. The all-European meeting is the first time in 20 years that two teams from the same continent will compete against one another for the World Cup. Here's how to watch the upcoming game:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Aug. 20 | Time : 6 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Aug. 20 | : 6 a.m. ET Location : Stadium Australia -- Sydney, Australia

: Stadium Australia -- Sydney, Australia TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (Try for free), Fox Sports app

Fox | fubo (Try for free), Fox Sports app Odds: Spain +160; Draw +190; England +190

Storylines

Spain: The team has been successful on the pitch despite differences between players and manager Jorge Vilda. If the energy is to go out and win the whole thing despite federation backlash and their coach, it'll be because of solid individual performances clicking at the right time. Aitana Bonmati continues to make a case for best player in the tournament The midfielder has been crucial to the squad's tempo, building up attacks, generating shots, and finding her teammates. Salma Paralluelo has been the ultimate game-changer for the team, scoring game-winners in two consecutive knockout round games.

England: The Lionesses have a chance to win two major international tournaments. The 2022 Euro champions will have to get through Spain's possession if they want to lift the trophy. It's a good sign that Lauren James' initial red card suspension is now over and she'll be available for the match. Manager Sarina Wiegman might not want to mix things up ahead of the big game. Ella Toone has started in consecutive matches while James was unavailable and her attacking chemistry with Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp now looks unstoppable. The trio each contributed to the scoreline in the 3-1 semifinal win against Australia.

Prediction

Two teams who want the ball might lead to a more methodical match, and it'll come down to who is more clinical. Pick: Spain 1, England 2.