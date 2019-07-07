Women's World Cup final: Nike unveils special championship jersey to commemorate USWNT's win

The United States Women's National Team capped off a perfect World Cup run on Sunday, beating Netherlands 2-0 to finish the 2019 tournament undefeated and capture their second straight title.

It's the fourth championship overall for the USWNT and Nike unveiled a special jersey for the occasion. Immediately after the win, Nike announced a commemorative uniform featuring a fourth star on the crest to celebrate the fourth World Cup victory.

Have a look at the jerseys below:

Each of the stars represents a World Cup win for the USWNT, which has won in 1991, 1999, and 2015. The 2019 victory is represented with a golden star on top of the three stars featured above the USA crest seen on the uniforms that the USWNT wore during this World Cup in France.

The jersey also features "Champions" with the number 19 on the back.

The updated jersey is a tribute to the dominance that the USWNT showed this year, becoming one of the most heralded and accomplished clubs not only in American history, but in the history of the sport. The Americans remain the gold standard for women's soccer, becoming just the second back-to-back champions in the history of the women's World Cup.