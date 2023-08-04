Team Rating Change Analysis

1. Japan --- The best team out of the group stage. They thoroughly dominated their competition and have multiple players who can take hold of the game at any moment. Hinata Miyazawa leads the team and tournament with four goals.

2. England --- Lionesses may have lost Kiera Walsh, but grew stronger in the group stage. The Euro champions had a slow start but Lauren James helped turned things around. She has three goals and three assists in the tournament.

3. Sweden --- Went undefeated in the group stage and have multiple different goal scorers producing in the attack ahead of the knockout rounds. They are capable of making quick adjustments on the pitch and are a quietly dangerous team as they prepare to face the USWNT.

4. USA --- The reigning World Cup champs haven't had that definitive game in the tournament yet. Sophia Smith leads the team with two goals, and the team will need more. A squad with a deep bench that has been sidelined but will likely be utilized now that the knockout rounds are here.

5. Netherlands --- The Dutch have moved past the headline around the absence of Vivianne Miedema due to ACL injury. They slammed the door shut on the group stage with a lopsided victory, but it's Sherida Spitse doing the hard work on the pitch. She leads the team in most passes and most crosses.

6. Spain --- The team has navigated the World Cup successfully while Alexia Putellas works her minutes back up post ACL injury. Aitana Bonmati has been key in the midfield, while Jenni Hermoso has been essential in the attack.

7. Nigeria --- It's the most experienced African side at the tournament. A side that can be organized on one end and clinical on the other. Toni Payne and Asisat Oshoala have caused headaches for defenders.

8. France --- Manager Herve Renard and team captain Wendie Renard have France playing and looking like they are prime for a deep knockout round run. Striker Kadidiatou is scoring for the team at a perfect time.

9. Colombia --- Linda Caicedo has a strong case for young player of the tournament. The 18-year-old has two goals so far, and the team has a strong case for the dark horse of the tournament. They can turn into contenders if they can stay healthy.

10. South Africa --- Thembi Kgatlana is the focal point in the attack and has one goal and two assists. South Africa can wear teams down when they commit numbers forward but will need to keep some endurance in the tank to close games out.

11. Jamaica --- The Reggae Girlz are the underdog darlings of the tournament. Coached by Lorne Donaldson the team has made strides on the pitch and is an organized defensive group with the ability to counter. If they don't fall victim to zapped energy by so much defensive effort they can still upset teams in the knockout rounds.

12. Norway --- Had an underwhelming performance in the group stage that they just barely turned around in time. There are question marks around Ada Hegerberg's availability but Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Rieten are absolute threats on the wing.

13. Denmark --- Pernille Harder can score from almost anywhere, but Denmark will need all hands on deck if they want to advance further in than the round of 16.

14. Australia --- The co-hosts have shown they can get results without Sam Kerr and they might need to do it one more time. They're more than capable with Caitlin Foord, Haley Rasso, and Mary Fowler involved on offense.

15. Morocco --- The only debutant team to advance into the knockout rounds. Unafraid to take chances against more experienced teams, and it has paid off.