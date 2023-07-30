The business end of the Women's World Cup group stage has officially arrived. The most competitive edition of the tournament yet means only five teams were eliminated before the final round of group games began, so several high-stakes matchups are on the schedule.

Group A wrapped up its slate on Sunday with Switzerland drawing 0-0 with co-hosts New Zealand and Norway pummeling the Philippines 6-0. The results meant that Switzerland topped the group and that Norway edged out New Zealand on goal difference. As a result, New Zealand became the first host nation not to advance to the Women's World Cup knockout rounds.

The group stage finales resume on Monday when teams in Group B and Group C play their last games and tiebreakers will likely come into play again. The first tiebreaker is goal differential, followed by goals scored and then head-to-head results. The remaining tiebreaks in order are superior goal difference between the teams involved, most goals scored by the teams involved, fair play points, and finally, a draw of lots.

Here's a look at how the group stage could play out:

Group A

Switzerland (5 points): Group winners.

Group winners. Norway (4 points): Group runners-up. Advanced to the knockouts with a superior goal difference.

Group runners-up. Advanced to the knockouts with a superior goal difference. New Zealand (4 points): Eliminated.

Eliminated. Philippines (3 points): Eliminated.

Group B

Nigeria (4 points): Can advance with a draw against Ireland. Can win the group by bettering or matching Canada's result.

Can advance with a draw against Ireland. Can win the group by bettering or matching Canada's result. Canada (4 points): Can advance with a draw against Australia. Can win the group with a better result than Nigeria.

Can advance with a draw against Australia. Can win the group with a better result than Nigeria. Australia (3 points): Can advance with a win over Canada or a tie if Nigeria loses against Ireland by at least two goals.

Can advance with a win over Canada or a tie if Nigeria loses against Ireland by at least two goals. Ireland (0 points): Eliminated.

Group C

Spain (6 points): Already qualified for the Round of 16. Can win the group with a win or draw against Japan.

Already qualified for the Round of 16. Can win the group with a win or draw against Japan. Japan (6 points): Already qualified for the Round of 16. Can win the group with a win against Spain.

Already qualified for the Round of 16. Can win the group with a win against Spain. Costa Rica (0 points): Eliminated.

Eliminated. Zambia (0 points): Eliminated.

Group D

England (6 points): Can advance with a win or draw against China, or with a 1-0 loss plus a 1-0 win for Denmark if fair play points benefit England. Can win the group with a win or draw against China, pending other results.

Can advance with a win or draw against China, or with a 1-0 loss plus a 1-0 win for Denmark if fair play points benefit England. Can win the group with a win or draw against China, pending other results. Denmark (3 points): Can advance by bettering or matching China's result and scoring the same or more goals than China, or with a 1-0 win plus a 1-0 China win if fair play points benefit Denmark. Can win the group with a win against Haiti plus a China win, but by scoring the same or more goals than China.

Can advance by bettering or matching China's result and scoring the same or more goals than China, or with a 1-0 win plus a 1-0 China win if fair play points benefit Denmark. Can win the group with a win against Haiti plus a China win, but by scoring the same or more goals than China. China (3 points): Can advance with a better result than Denmark or by matching Denmark and scoring more goals than them, or with a 1-0 win against England plus a 1-0 Denmark win if fair play points benefit China. Can win the group with the same scenarios.

Can advance with a better result than Denmark or by matching Denmark and scoring more goals than them, or with a 1-0 win against England plus a 1-0 Denmark win if fair play points benefit China. Can win the group with the same scenarios. Haiti (0 points): Can advance with a two-goal win against Denmark plus a China loss.

Group E

United States (4 points): Can advance with a win or a draw against Portugal or with a loss plus a Netherlands loss. Can win the group by bettering or matching the Netherlands' result.

Can advance with a win or a draw against Portugal or with a loss plus a Netherlands loss. Can win the group by bettering or matching the Netherlands' result. Netherlands (4 points): Can advance with a win or draw against Vietnam or with a loss plus a United States loss. Can win the group by bettering the United States' result.

Can advance with a win or draw against Vietnam or with a loss plus a United States loss. Can win the group by bettering the United States' result. Portugal (3 points): Can advance with a win against the United States or a draw plus a Netherlands loss. Can win the group with a win plus a Netherlands draw or loss.

Can advance with a win against the United States or a draw plus a Netherlands loss. Can win the group with a win plus a Netherlands draw or loss. Vietnam (0 points): Eliminated.

Group F

France (6 points): Can advance with a win or draw against Panama or a loss plus a Jamaica win. Can win the group by bettering or matching Jamaica's result.

Can advance with a win or draw against Panama or a loss plus a Jamaica win. Can win the group by bettering or matching Jamaica's result. Jamaica (4 points): Can advance with a win or draw against Brazil or a loss plus a France loss. Can win the group by bettering France's result.

Can advance with a win or draw against Brazil or a loss plus a France loss. Can win the group by bettering France's result. Brazil (3 points): Can advance with a win against Jamaica or a draw plus a France loss. Can win the group with a win or draw plus a France loss.

Can advance with a win against Jamaica or a draw plus a France loss. Can win the group with a win or draw plus a France loss. Panama (0 points): Eliminated.

Group G

Sweden (6 points): Already qualified for the Round of 16. Can win the group with a win or draw against Argentina.

Already qualified for the Round of 16. Can win the group with a win or draw against Argentina. Italy (3 points): Can advance with a win or draw against South Africa. Can top the group with a win plus a Sweden loss and overcoming a 10 goal gap in goal differential.

Can advance with a win or draw against South Africa. Can top the group with a win plus a Sweden loss and overcoming a 10 goal gap in goal differential. South Africa (1 point): Can advance with a win against Italy.

Can advance with a win against Italy. Argentina (1 point): Can advance with a win against Sweden plus a South Africa draw or a South Africa win by a better goal differential.

Group H